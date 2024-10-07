Open in App
    $700M Beaver Stadium renovations one step closer to starting

    By Tim Durkin,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i6xnc_0vxtylk700

    UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – The $700 million renovations to Penn State’s Beaver Stadium are a step closer to getting underway.

    College Township recently approved the final land development plan for the project, meaning there are only a few more requirements left like paying review fees and reviewing any plan comments. The township says they anticipate the university being able to start some of the more extensive renovations after football season ends, a lot of which will focus on the outside portion of the stadium.

    “What they’re showing on their plans is a lot of hardscape improvements, things kind of beyond the gates that are more geared toward the fan experience,” Assistant Township Manager Mike Bloom said.

    While he says he hasn’t heard a specific timeline for when Penn State wants the project to be done, he assumes they will want it done as soon as possible.

