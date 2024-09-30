State police shot at during domestic dispute call, suspect pronounced dead

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Troopers were shot at over the weekend while responding to a domestic dispute, state police report.

Troopers were called Saturday, Sept. 28, just before 10 p.m. to an apartment building on Lucerne Road in White Township. The caller stated his 22-year-old son, Henry Divinskiy, of New York was armed with a semi-automatic weapon.

Immediately upon arriving at the scene, Troopers said Divinskiy was in an upstairs bedroom and began firing shots down upon the parking lot area. They said several rounds struck a marked patrol vehicle and nearly struck a trooper and the man’s father — who was tackled to the ground as a trooper tried to protect him from the gunfire.

State police said that troopers did not return fire. Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was called in.

SERT was unable to make contact with Divinskiy and ultimately found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound when they entered the residence.

Assisting agencies included the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency/Indiana County 911, the Indiana County Coroner’s Office, the Indiana Fire Association, and the Homer City Volunteer Fire Department.

