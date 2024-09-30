Open in App
    State police shot at during domestic dispute call, suspect pronounced dead

    By Bill Shannon,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zf6Wi_0vorwibH00

    INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Troopers were shot at over the weekend while responding to a domestic dispute, state police report.

    Troopers were called Saturday, Sept. 28, just before 10 p.m. to an apartment building on Lucerne Road in White Township. The caller stated his 22-year-old son, Henry Divinskiy, of New York was armed with a semi-automatic weapon.

    Immediately upon arriving at the scene, Troopers said Divinskiy was in an upstairs bedroom and began firing shots down upon the parking lot area. They said several rounds struck a marked patrol vehicle and nearly struck a trooper and the man’s father — who was tackled to the ground as a trooper tried to protect him from the gunfire.

    State police said that troopers did not return fire. Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was called in.

    SERT was unable to make contact with Divinskiy and ultimately found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound when they entered the residence.

    Stay up to date with the latest news in the palm of your hand. Click here to download the WTAJ app for Apple and Android devices.

    Assisting agencies included the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency/Indiana County 911, the Indiana County Coroner’s Office, the Indiana Fire Association, and the Homer City Volunteer Fire Department.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

    Chanpan
    1d ago
    Where are all of the cop haters? You won’t find them commenting on this post. Thank you to the police officer who saved this father’s life.
    kevin menzie
    1d ago
    from New York
