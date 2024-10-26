Breezy and unsettled at times this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It will be a cool and blustery weekend with some occasional showers to dodge. Get all the details below…

Last weekend of October

We’ll turn a little cooler once again for the final weekend of October with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Along with the chill, the wind will be rather gusty, especially on Saturday, adding an extra bite to the air. At times, west-northwest winds in the afternoon Saturday gust to 30 mph. Although not as windy, Sunday is still a breezy day.

Any rain over the weekend getting in the way of your outdoor activities like haunted hayrides, high school football/soccer games, pumpkin picking, etc…? Expect occasional rain showers Saturday. Keep an eye on the radar for those outdoor plans, because there’s also sunshine breaking through the clouds.

Sunday is a bit cooler and drier, with some exceptions. There is a chance for a few rain showers and possible higher elevation wet snow/graupel especially near and north of Syracuse.

In store for another warm-up?

Despite the chill in the air this weekend, Mother Nature has plans for another warmup for Central New York and all of the eastern United States.

Jet stream winds aloft are pushing well north into Canada for mid-week and down at the ground we get into a steady southwesterly breeze. Add some sunshine and Wednesday along with Halloween Thursday are back into the 70s which is actually in record high territory.

Click here for the latest on the Halloween forecast.

Click here for the latest 7-day forecast.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.