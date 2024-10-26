Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSYR NewsChannel 9

    Breezy and unsettled at times this weekend

    By Carson Metcalf,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kQ563_0wN39qBY00

    SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It will be a cool and blustery weekend with some occasional showers to dodge. Get all the details below…

    Last weekend of October

    We’ll turn a little cooler once again for the final weekend of October with highs in the low to mid 50s.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40cpj7_0wN39qBY00

    Along with the chill, the wind will be rather gusty, especially on Saturday, adding an extra bite to the air. At times, west-northwest winds in the afternoon Saturday gust to 30 mph. Although not as windy, Sunday is still a breezy day.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qioWk_0wN39qBY00

    Any rain over the weekend getting in the way of your outdoor activities like haunted hayrides, high school football/soccer games, pumpkin picking, etc…? Expect occasional rain showers Saturday. Keep an eye on the radar for those outdoor plans, because there’s also sunshine breaking through the clouds.

    Sunday is a bit cooler and drier, with some exceptions. There is a chance for a few rain showers and possible higher elevation wet snow/graupel especially near and north of Syracuse.

    In store for another warm-up?

    Despite the chill in the air this weekend, Mother Nature has plans for another warmup for Central New York and all of the eastern United States.

    Jet stream winds aloft are pushing well north into Canada for mid-week and down at the ground we get into a steady southwesterly breeze.  Add some sunshine and Wednesday along with Halloween Thursday are back into the 70s which is actually in record high territory.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BPM5M_0wN39qBY00

    Click here for the latest on the Halloween forecast.

    Click here for the latest 7-day forecast.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

    Related Search

    Weekend weather forecastHalloween forecastWind gustsRecord high temperaturesCentral New YorkOutdoor activities

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘It’s just dangerous’: Syracuse Police Chief highlights importance of disposing narcotics safely
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    How new federal income tax brackets, social security benefit adjustments will affect New Yorkers
    WSYR NewsChannel 94 days ago
    Stays cool today, but any rain?
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    A fall-like weekend weatherwise for CNY
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    Authorities ID remains found in Illinois home in 1978 as woman who died in 1866
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    13 year-old dies subway surfing doing ‘awful’ TikTok challenge
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Couple marries in Austin hospital after wedding day ER visit
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    Phil Lesh, founding member of Grateful Dead and influential bassist, has died at 84
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    Will you have a three-payday November? How to tell
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    Syracuse Police respond to two overnight stabbings
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Wisconsin pizzeria apologizes after customers get high from pizzas accidentally contaminated with THC
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    Pet tortoise, missing over 2 months, found 100 feet from Oklahoma home
    WSYR NewsChannel 915 hours ago
    One man stabbed during fight on James Street
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    ‘All God’: North Carolina couple recounts surviving Helene by floating on couch
    WSYR NewsChannel 920 hours ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    What causes smelly fall mornings?
    WSYR NewsChannel 919 hours ago
    Watch: Actor Timothée Chalamet crashes his own look-alike contest in New York
    WSYR NewsChannel 912 hours ago
    Sam’s Club’s new Thanksgiving meal kit feeds 10 for under $100
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    One person airlifted after crash in Cortland County
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Does the elevator’s ‘door close’ button actually do anything?
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    Early voting is underway: Town Hall of DeWitt sees long line on first day
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy