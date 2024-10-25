Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSYR NewsChannel 9

    Syracuse native Jeanette Epps returns to Earth in spectacular splashdown

    By Andrew Donovan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0643g7_0wLTMqRj00

    PENSACOLA, F.L. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse native astronaut Jeanette Epps and her crewmates have safely returned to Planet Earth after an eight-month mission aboard the International Space Station.

    The SpaceX spacecraft, a Dragon capsule named Endeavor, landed in the Gulf of Mexico outside Pensacola, Florida, around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

    Syracuse astronaut Jeanette Epps is headed home as crew undocks from International Space Station

    The capsule, dirtied by space dust, was lifted onto a recovery boat just before 4 am.

    The splashdown ends Epps and Crew-8’s 34-hour trip home, after 235 days in space.

    NASA confirms to NewsChannel 9 that the mission will make Epps the African American with the most time in space.

    Epps, a Corcoran High School and Le Moyne College graduate arrived at the ISS in early March.

    At formal farewell remarks on the ISS in early October, Epps thanked her twin sister.

    NewsChannel 9 was the only local news organization to report from the Kennedy Space Center when Epps launched into Space on March 3.

    Latest local news

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

    Related Search

    Jeanette EppsNasa missionsInternational Space StationSpace explorationSpacex spacecraftKennedy Space Center

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Doreen
    1d ago
    welcome home
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Single ticket lands $478 million Powerball jackpot
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    ‘It’s just dangerous’: Syracuse Police Chief highlights importance of disposing narcotics safely
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    Gen Z is thriving financially in these US cities, new report says
    WSYR NewsChannel 918 hours ago
    The Suicide of Naomi Judd: A Tragic Look Back Two Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Project 2025 would upend Black Americans’ lives: Analysis
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    McDonald’s E. coli outbreak: Why only the Quarter Pounder was linked
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Frosty tonight, but what about the weekend??
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    Authorities ID remains found in Illinois home in 1978 as woman who died in 1866
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    Wisconsin pizzeria apologizes after customers get high from pizzas accidentally contaminated with THC
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    Colorado resident files lawsuit against McDonald’s after E. coli outbreak
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    Sam’s Club’s new Thanksgiving meal kit feeds 10 for under $100
    WSYR NewsChannel 917 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Chicken products sold at Costco recalled over potential listeria contamination
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    Syracuse Police: Four back-to-back early morning burglaries
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    Phil Lesh, founding member of Grateful Dead and influential bassist, has died at 84
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    Early voting is underway: Town Hall of DeWitt sees long line on first day
    WSYR NewsChannel 914 hours ago
    Los Angeles DA recommends resentencing Menendez brothers
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Jimmy John’s introducing limited-time ‘Picklewich’
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria12 hours ago
    Couple marries in Austin hospital after wedding day ER visit
    WSYR NewsChannel 911 hours ago
    Syracuse Police respond to two overnight stabbings
    WSYR NewsChannel 917 hours ago
    Monster swordfish breaks California record
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast3 days ago
    In interview with NewsChannel 9, mayor addresses status of Syracuse’s drinking water
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    The 3 men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery motion for new trial
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    13 year-old dies subway surfing doing ‘awful’ TikTok challenge
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy