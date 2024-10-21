Open in App
    Fran Brown’s weekly SU Football conference

    By Clare Normoyle,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HsRTc_0wFufsl100

    SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse is preparing for their upcoming game on Oct. 24 against Pittsburgh.

    The Orange beat the Rebels with a final score of 44 – 41 back on Oct. 12.

    You can click the video player above for Fran Brown’s full weekly press conference.

