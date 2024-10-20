Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSYR NewsChannel 9

    DEC accepts Arbor Day Poster Contest submissions

    By Gillian Friebis,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e1a2x_0wEkzpxv00

    NEW YORK STATE ( WETM ) — New Yorkers are invited to showcase the state’s beautiful trees for a state-wide contest.

    The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is currently accepting submissions for its annual Arbor Day Poster Contest. Artists and photographers of all skill levels can participate in the contest by submitting an original photo or artwork that features New York State’s trees to the DEC.

    Fall foliage predictions for fall of 2024

    “Each year, Arbor Day reminds us to appreciate the vast benefits trees provide to ecosystems and public health, and as a key tool in the fight against climate change,” said DEC Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar. “All New Yorkers are encouraged to get outdoors this fall to enjoy and highlight the beauty and importance of New York’s trees with their photography and artwork.”

    People interested in participating in the Arbor Day Poster Contest must submit their work online by 5 p.m. on Dec. 31. Each person can only make one submission, and any identifiable people in the pictures must fill out a model consent form . All rules are available on the DEC’s website, and anyone having issues submitting their forms should send an email to arborday@dec.ny.gov.

    The winning submission will be printed on thousands of posters that will be distributed to New York State’s 3,500 schools, the New York State Fair, and other venues.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Insurance company refuses to pay 82-year-old Las Vegas woman’s claim after her home burned down
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 hours ago
    CNY and Syracuse Voting Guide
    WSYR NewsChannel 96 hours ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    Singer among victims in couple’s alleged Las Vegas theft spree during Super Bowl week
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    2 people shown on camera leaving fatally shot teen at Las Vegas hospital
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    Truck stolen in Syracuse with father’s ashes still inside
    WSYR NewsChannel 920 hours ago
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    WSYR NewsChannel 93 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Madison County man killed after being hit by stolen pickup truck
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    Paul Di’Anno, former Iron Maiden lead singer, dies at 66
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 hours ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA1 day ago
    What’s Going Around: 10-21-2024
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    WSYR NewsChannel 918 hours ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Helicopter crash in Houston kills 4, topples radio tower, officials say
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    Feels great outside, is the record high in jeopardy?
    WSYR NewsChannel 917 hours ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    SUNY chancellor announces application fee waivers across 64 campuses
    WSYR NewsChannel 918 hours ago
    Pizza delivery driver choked out after road rage incident
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    Eight people displaced after an apartment fire in Syracuse
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy