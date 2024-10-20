Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSYR NewsChannel 9

    Disney icon to get her first-ever balloon in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

    By Matthew Euzarraga,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1arcnR_0wEkyYBt00

    NEW YORK ( WPIX ) – In a historic first, Disney’s Minnie Mouse is set to grace the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the department store announced on Thursday. The beloved character will be making her debut as a character balloon.

    “Fans of all ages will have the chance to welcome Minnie Mouse and her signature charm as she makes her debut in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Chrissy Anderson, Vice President, North America Brand Commercialization at Disney Consumer Products.

    Minnie has appeared in the parade many times before, including last year, when she rode aboard a Disney Cruise Line’s float.

    The world-famous parade will kick off on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, alongside Central Park, drawing in big crowds and a national television audience. The parade will conclude in front of Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street.

    Grandma who texted stranger for Thanksgiving announces breast cancer diagnosis

    This year’s parade will also feature brand-new balloons from Nickelodeon, including Dora the Explorer and Paw Patrol.

    For nearly 100 years, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has featured balloons, floats, clowns, and showstopping performances ushering in the holiday season by welcoming the biggest star of all: Santa Claus.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Truck stolen in Syracuse with father’s ashes still inside
    WSYR NewsChannel 920 hours ago
    Insurance company refuses to pay 82-year-old Las Vegas woman’s claim after her home burned down
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 hours ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Houston Tumlin ('Talladega Nights'): 3 Years After His Tragic Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato5 hours ago
    Paul Di’Anno, former Iron Maiden lead singer, dies at 66
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    Singer among victims in couple’s alleged Las Vegas theft spree during Super Bowl week
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    Madison County man killed after being hit by stolen pickup truck
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    Helicopter crash in Houston kills 4, topples radio tower, officials say
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    DEC accepts Arbor Day Poster Contest submissions
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    WSYR NewsChannel 93 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    2 people shown on camera leaving fatally shot teen at Las Vegas hospital
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    Fran Brown’s weekly SU Football conference
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    Crafting change: Pulaski girl donates bracelet money to animal shelter
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    Spoiling continues for CNY!
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    Oswego Community Christian School gets crucial help from community
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    Rock & Roll Hall of Fame turns up starpower to induct new members: Who made it in
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    Eight people displaced after an apartment fire in Syracuse
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    NFL stadiums could lose $11 billion from climate threats by 2050: report
    WSYR NewsChannel 918 hours ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato5 hours ago
    Lane closures planned for I-81 in Cicero for bridge inspections
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy