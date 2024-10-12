Open in App
    A house fire on Geddes Street destroys one home, damages another two

    By Melina Williams,

    2 days ago

    SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday, October 12, at around 8:02 a.m., the Syracuse Fire Department was alerted of a house fire on Geddes Street.

    When the Syracuse Fire Department arrived at the home, they found a house with fire throughout the attic. They also found the fire was starting to spread to the house next door.

    Firefighters say there was a previous fire at the home that left the house weakened.

    As crews set up to keep the fire from spreading further, other teams of firefighters entered the house next door to search and put out any of the fire that had spread to that house. The fire was declared out after approximately ninety minutes.

    Firefighters confirmed that all people inside were able to make it out of the home safely.

    The original fire was in a vacant home and the fire began in the attic. The house was declared a total loss and will be torn down.

    A third house also sustained some damage due to the heat of the fire. Crews confirmed no fire was burning in this house.

    Five were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

