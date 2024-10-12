Sunny skies to start the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We can look forward to more sunshine to start our weekend, but will the dry weather last into Sunday? Find out below…

Split weekend

Besides some extra clouds Saturday morning thanks to a cold front, the holiday weekend starts out nice with sunshine developing as high pressure builds in from the west. It will be windy, but seasonably cool as highs reach the low 60s Saturday. It is hands down the best day of the weekend! For those apple picking and racing lovers, the Apple Festival and Super Dirt Week look to have excellent forecasts!

Unfortunately, an area of low pressure will likely spin up south of the region on Sunday that leaves us with some periods of rain and a chilly high between 50 and 55. It won’t be as windy Sunday, but it’ll be noticeably cooler.

Early Next Week

An upper level trough will keep central New York on the cool side for most of early next week. During this time frame, we can expect a chilly breeze, temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s, and scattered rain showers. Higher terrain areas may even see some wet snow showers mixing in overnight.

Brighter End of the Week

Our extended forecast is looking warmer and sunnier beginning on Thursday. A ridge of high pressure will allow warmer air to return to the region along with sunnier skies. The beautiful weather looks to continue into Friday and even into the start of the weekend.

The National Weather Service’s 8-14 day outlook even has most of the eastern half of the country with above average temperatures. So once we make it through the cool and soggy start to the week, it’ll end on a much better note!

Click here for the latest 7-day forecast.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.