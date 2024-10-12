Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSYR NewsChannel 9

    Sunny skies to start the weekend

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=020GLs_0w4FLt9Z00

    SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We can look forward to more sunshine to start our weekend, but will the dry weather last into Sunday? Find out below…

    Split weekend

    Besides some extra clouds Saturday morning thanks to a cold front, the holiday weekend starts out nice with sunshine developing as high pressure builds in from the west. It will be windy, but seasonably cool as highs reach the low 60s Saturday. It is hands down the best day of the weekend! For those apple picking and racing lovers, the Apple Festival and Super Dirt Week look to have excellent forecasts!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HV1p0_0w4FLt9Z00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IxPsL_0w4FLt9Z00

    Unfortunately, an area of low pressure will likely spin up south of the region on Sunday that leaves us with some periods of rain and a chilly high between 50 and 55. It won’t be as windy Sunday, but it’ll be noticeably cooler.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=042Rkk_0w4FLt9Z00

    Early Next Week

    An upper level trough will keep central New York on the cool side for most of early next week. During this time frame, we can expect a chilly breeze, temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s, and scattered rain showers. Higher terrain areas may even see some wet snow showers mixing in overnight.

    Brighter End of the Week

    Our extended forecast is looking warmer and sunnier beginning on Thursday. A ridge of high pressure will allow warmer air to return to the region along with sunnier skies. The beautiful weather looks to continue into Friday and even into the start of the weekend.

    The National Weather Service’s 8-14 day outlook even has most of the eastern half of the country with above average temperatures. So once we make it through the cool and soggy start to the week, it’ll end on a much better note!

    Click here for the latest 7-day forecast.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Daylight saving time ends soon: What if we didn’t ‘fall back’ this year?
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    This winter may be less predictable than the last few. Here’s why
    WSYR NewsChannel 93 days ago
    Dirt Cheap stores to close after parent company files for bankruptcy
    WSYR NewsChannel 93 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Which weekend day ends up better weather-wise?
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    3 Europeans engineered $95M Texas Lotto win with over 25M tickets
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    Officers seize 20 pounds of magic mushrooms in 30 days at Canadian border
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    Utah mother raising money for her own funeral dies
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    Winning TAKE 5 lottery ticket sold in Camden
    WSYR NewsChannel 93 days ago
    One person critically injured after crashing into pole
    WSYR NewsChannel 93 days ago
    Syracuse Police officer and K9 hit by a drunk driver
    WSYR NewsChannel 93 days ago
    Venice Beach home buried in sand after Milton
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    What you should do before and after your phone is stolen or lost
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    Lane closures planned for I-690 East
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    21-year-old dies in single-car crash in Tompkins County
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    Florida deputies help pregnant woman in labor during Milton
    WSYR NewsChannel 93 days ago
    Country singer pauses concert as wife gives birth on tour bus
    WSYR NewsChannel 97 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Days left to claim cash in Oracle settlement that ‘hundreds of millions’ qualify for
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    Bath & Body Works apologizes for candle designed with what looked like KKK hoods
    WSYR NewsChannel 910 hours ago
    Visitor finds 2.3-carat diamond at Arkansas state park
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    New tropical disturbance pops up in the Atlantic: National Hurricane Center
    WSYR NewsChannel 91 day ago
    Keeping it chilly and wet, some snowflakes too!
    WSYR NewsChannel 920 hours ago
    A former CBA athletic trainer dies in a fatal Jefferson County crash
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    Texas middle school cheerleaders suffer first and second degree burns after ‘punishment’ from coach
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    Cayuga County woman dies due to Hurricane Milton
    WSYR NewsChannel 93 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Undercooked bear meat behind outbreak that sickened 10: CDC
    WSYR NewsChannel 92 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy