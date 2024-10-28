Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSYM FOX 47

    Summer Heat Expected to Return to our Neighborhoods This Week

    By FOX 47 News,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t3v6m_0wPALH1k00

    After a dry weekend filled with normal weather conditions for our neighborhoods during this time of year, we are tracking another warm up. Today's high temperatures are expected to reach the lower 60's. This is about 5 degrees above average for this time of year. We are expected to stay dry today with partly cloudy conditions.

    In the overnight hours, we are tracking another round of showers that could produce some rumbles of thunder. A mid level disturbance is expected to move through the State of Michigan from 3 AM to 5 AM. This system looks to be tracking a bit north of our neighborhoods, but Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham Counties could all see some rain from this band of showers along with strong winds from the south gusting in the upper teens.

    Tuesday and Wednesday bring gusty winds from the southwest possibly exceeding 30 mph. Warm air advection is expected to bring summer heat back to our neighborhoods where we could see some records be met or broken. Highs are ranging in the mid to upper 70's for both days.

    On Halloween, a cold front is expected to sweep through and bring showers to our neighborhoods. We will be watching this system closely as we are still ironing out times for when we could see this rain impact our area.

    Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

    Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

    Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

    Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

    Follow us on Twitter

    Like us on Facebook

    Related Search

    Michigan weatherHalloween weatherWeather forecastingSevere weatherClimate changeState of Michigan

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Both Vance and Walz will host Tucson events this week
    Arizona Luminaria22 days ago
    Wolverines Top Spartans, Lions Throttle Titans, World Series Talk, and More!
    WSYM FOX 472 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Detroit police investigate why Lions WR avoided arrest after gun found in car
    WSYM FOX 471 day ago
    Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary holds fall fundraiser
    WSYM FOX 479 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Welcome to Carter Country
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Why Do Cats Follow You Into the Bathroom? Unveiling Their Secret Reasons
    Vision Pet Care3 days ago
    AC Transit Expands Automated Camera Enforcement to Bus Stops
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    A Sad Look Back at 'Happy Days': Mr. C. Wasn't All That Nice To Mrs. C. Behind the Scenes
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post14 days ago
    130 abandoned chihuahuas are finding homes
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena7 days ago
    Tragic Father-Son Drowning: A Hero's Sacrifice
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt23 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy