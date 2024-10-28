Summer Heat Expected to Return to our Neighborhoods This Week

After a dry weekend filled with normal weather conditions for our neighborhoods during this time of year, we are tracking another warm up. Today's high temperatures are expected to reach the lower 60's. This is about 5 degrees above average for this time of year. We are expected to stay dry today with partly cloudy conditions.

In the overnight hours, we are tracking another round of showers that could produce some rumbles of thunder. A mid level disturbance is expected to move through the State of Michigan from 3 AM to 5 AM. This system looks to be tracking a bit north of our neighborhoods, but Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham Counties could all see some rain from this band of showers along with strong winds from the south gusting in the upper teens.

Tuesday and Wednesday bring gusty winds from the southwest possibly exceeding 30 mph. Warm air advection is expected to bring summer heat back to our neighborhoods where we could see some records be met or broken. Highs are ranging in the mid to upper 70's for both days.

On Halloween, a cold front is expected to sweep through and bring showers to our neighborhoods. We will be watching this system closely as we are still ironing out times for when we could see this rain impact our area.

