    Bringing business: Middle Village is looking for applicants for their 4th cohort

    By Asya Lawrence,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0udQJ1_0w8oLe9T00
    • Middle Village Business Accelerator Program is a hub for small businesses to grow their brand and have a test run of what running their own store would be like
    • According to Downtown Lansing Inc. out of the 16 participants since 2021, 100% are still in operations and 6 of them opened a storefront
    • In the attached story, I spoke with Middle Village participant and Sylvia's Sudsery owner Danielle Hastings and Downtown Lansing Inc. about the 4th cohort of Middle Village

    (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

    Downtown Lansing houses numerous small businesses created by people right here in our neighborhood and the Middle Village Business Acceleration Program is looking to bring in the next batch of business owners

    When Danielle Hastings first launched her business Sylvia's Sudsery she dreamed of being in Downtown Lansing.

    "I was driving down the streets of downtown and I was looking around and said it would be so cool to have my own store down here but that would never happen I don't know to do that," Hastings said.

    And in 2022 her dreams became a reality.

    "I just took a leap of faith" she recalled.

    Thanks to the Middle Millage Business Accelerator Program which offers space and assistance to small business owners.

    "We created a program that we thought could act as a feeder system to attract new and vibrant businesses to fill in the vacancies we have downtown," said Julie Reinhardt, director of community development for Downtown Lansing Inc.

    Downtown Lansing officials say this program provides real-world experience in business ownership and a front-row seat to the downtown market has a positive impact on the development of the area.

    "We have really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to redesign downtown for this new market," said Reinhardt.

    And customers are noticing the variety of shops debuting in Downtown Lansing.

    "Believe it or not a lot of them are from the middle village imagine that!" said Danielle Hastings.

    According to Middle Village, 100% of their graduates are still in business and five of them occupy storefronts downtown.

    "To be honest I said oh my goodness I hope I survive down here but now I don't have that fear anymore," Hastings said.

    Now in its 4th cohort, Middle Village is looking for the next batch of business owners to join Middle Village in their new space.

    "It's super exciting, different and we can't wait for them to launch downtown," said Reinhardt.

    To continue to grow

    " I love this spot," said Hastings.

    The ever-evolving downtown area.

    "We're building a 24/7 experience and we're excited that these businesses have decided to join us," Reinhardt said.

    Middle Village applications are open now through November 30th.

