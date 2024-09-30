Open in App
    Jackson UAW Members Pay Tribute to Fallen Coworker Killed While Picketing

    By Will Lemmink,

    3 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tvpLZ_0vocTmIp00
    • A UAW Local 475 union member was killed and several others were injured when a truck crashed into workers picketing according to Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney.
    • UAW members gathered Sunday to honor their fallen colleague and injured coworkers.
    • Watch the video above to see the how members honored their fellow coworker.

    (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

    Sunday afternoon, UAW members were picketing the streets, a member short and with heavy hearts.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21GUBO_0vocTmIp00

    Just hours earlier, Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney says one union member was killed and several others were injured when a truck crashed into UAW Local 475 members picketing Eaton Aerospace just before midnight Saturday.

    “He did the peeling out thing, and then he lost control. Up here, I saw the truck go out of control, and then I heard a snap.” Said Lisa Odowd, Witness, UAW Member.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A8ANH_0vocTmIp00

    In a statement sent to FOX 47, Mahoney says two trucks were racing on Michigan Ave near Southeast Save when one lost control, hitting the striking workers.

    “It was a horrible sight. I felt for everybody who saw this.” Said Theresa Curtis, UAW member.

    “It’s a nightmare. I can't believe that it happened. I can't believe I was here and witnessed this.” Said Odowd.

    Members of Local 475 are entering the third week of their strike, gathering Sunday to pay their respects to their fallen member and praying for their injured coworkers at a vigil along their route. They say their solidarity is stronger than ever.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05QATp_0vocTmIp00

    “You never think it’s going to happen here, well, Local 475 witnessed something last night, and the solidarity is strong, and this brought us together a little stronger.” Said Curtis.

    We’ve reached out to Jackson police for more details on the incident but have yet to hear back.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424dVv_0vocTmIp00

    Dena K. Morgan
    2d ago
    Sending hugs and prayers. 💙🙏🏽💙
    Johnboy1234
    2d ago
    people do this in Napoleon a lot. burn out marks everywhere. They could issue enough tickets to help support the department instead of taxing us out of our homes
