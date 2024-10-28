Open in App
    Pedestrian killed in downtown Greer crash

    By Robert Cox,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d0pth_0wPGSpmN00

    GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died after being hit by a vehicle late Sunday night in downtown Greer.

    The crash happened shortly before midnight on Trade Street near Randall Street.

    40-year-old Kenneth Ashley Williams was hit by a vehicle and died at the scene, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

    The Greer Police Department said the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and charges are pending.

    No other details were immediately available.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

