Pedestrian killed in downtown Greer crash

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died after being hit by a vehicle late Sunday night in downtown Greer.

The crash happened shortly before midnight on Trade Street near Randall Street.

40-year-old Kenneth Ashley Williams was hit by a vehicle and died at the scene, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The Greer Police Department said the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and charges are pending.

No other details were immediately available.

