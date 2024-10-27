Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSPA 7News

    Former Myrtle Beach K9 officer month into retirement dies suddenly, department says

    By Adam Benson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xDl7P_0wO7nHqH00

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach K9 officer that retired last month after a 5-year career and more than 100 arrests has died unexpectedly.

    The city’s police department announced Yep’s death on its Facebook page Saturday night. She was a few months shy of her eighth birthday.

    “For five dedicated years, K9 Yep served the Myrtle Beach Police Department as a dual-purpose K9 with her handler, PFC. Struckus, leaving a lasting impact on our community. Thank you, K9 Yep, for your unwavering loyalty and commitment to our community and team,” the agency wrote on its Facebook page.

    News13 profiled Yep and her handler Tyler Struckus in September.

    “If it wasn’t for her, I probably wouldn’t have been the handler that I am, so I appreciate all her hard work,” he said. “We’ve had just over 500 deployments including article searches, tracks, narcotic sniffs, stuff like that. We’ve had a lot of good finds. We’ve found some homicide weapons, we found some drugs here and there.”

    Yep died Saturday afternoon “surrounded by friends and family,” the department said on Facebook.

    “Our team and community shares in the loss of Yep. Our K-9 program is an invaluable part of our team and family and Yep will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to PFC. Struckus and our entire unit,” Chief Amy Prock said in a statement.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

    Related Search

    Myrtle BeachAnimal memorialsMyrtle Beach police departmentPet lossLaw enforcementPolice Department tributes

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Couple marries in Austin hospital after wedding day ER visit
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    ‘He protected her’: Dog badly burned while shielding other dog in New Mexico fire
    WSPA 7News17 hours ago
    Child drowns in pool at Pickens Co. home
    WSPA 7News5 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter6 days ago
    Mother, daughter hit by vehicle while walking to Upstate Halloween event
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    J.D. Vance cut off by NBC host after accusing Harris of having her opponents 'arrested'
    Raw Story2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Conjoined Twins Brittany and Abby Hensel and Husband Josh Bowling Are All Smiles in New Photo
    E! News1 day ago
    Disgruntled Walmart Ex-Employee Caught on Camera Urinating on Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Products: Police
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza18 days ago
    19-Year-Old Confused To Learn Her 13-Year-Old Brother Is Actually Her Twin
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show4 days ago
    Man accused of trying to run over Upstate deputy, ramming patrol cars during chase
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Search underway for murder suspect after man told 911 bear chased him off a cliff
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Man pleads guilty, 3 others sentenced in Upstate meth trafficking case
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    Man shot by officer in Weaverville Walmart parking lot
    WSPA 7Newslast hour
    18-year-old charged in Greenville Co. shooting
    WSPA 7News22 hours ago
    Will you have a three-payday November? How to tell
    WSPA 7News3 days ago
    Anderson Co. officials give update on clean-up efforts
    WSPA 7News27 days ago
    Teen dies doing ‘awful’ TikTok subway surfing challenge
    WSPA 7News3 days ago
    Does the elevator’s ‘door close’ button actually do anything?
    WSPA 7News3 days ago
    Driver accused of going 105mph in I-385 crash involving infant
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA24 days ago
    Greenville Co. deputies in standoff with barricaded person
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Pickens Co.
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Kidnapping suspect arrested in Laurens Co.
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy