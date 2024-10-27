Open in App
    Driver accused of going 105mph in I-385 crash involving infant

    By Nikolette Miller,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T0B9V_0wNs6Lmc00

    GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department has released details regarding a crash that closed all southbound lanes on Interstate 385 Tuesday morning.

    On Oct. 22, the SC Department of Transportation reported that all lanes were closed due to a single-vehicle crash near Exit 39-Haywood Road-Greenville for about two hours.

    According to the incident report, a man and woman were ejected from a Dodge Charger during the crash on the interstate. Both individuals were conscious and able to speak after the crash according to officers.

    An infant was also involved in the crash according to police.

    The child was reported not injured.

    Law enforcement said a search warrant was obtained and it was discovered that the vehicle was going 105 miles per hour in an area with the posted speed limit of 65.

    Police charged the driver who was later identified as 19-year-old Lenir Reese with reckless driving.

    The crash remains under investigation by the Greenville PD.

