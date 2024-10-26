Open in App
    • WSPA 7News

    Upstate man sentenced to 20 years for slew of crimes including burglaries

    By Nikolette Miller,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cb81C_0wNekiZA00

    SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a series of crimes including attempted armed robbery and burglaries.

    Officials said 32-year-old Michael Trevor Barton, of Spartanburg, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Oct. 23 to the following:

    • Four counts of first-degree burglary
    • Attempted armed robbery
    • Possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime
    • Four counts of grand larceny
    • Two counts of petit larceny
    • Two counts of receiving stolen goods
    • Malicious injury to person property
    • Breaking into motor vehicle
    • Failure to stop motor vehicle when signaled by law enforcement vehicle
    • Use of vehicle without owner’s consent
    • Possession of stolen pistol

    An investigation was initiated on Sept. 16, 2023, when a homeowner reported he heard someone in his wife’s BMW on Oakridge Court in Wellford. The homeowner went outside and spotted Barton with a dog and an assault rifle in the vehicle.

    It was reported that Barton held the homeowner at gunpoint and stole the BMW from the residence. The victim was able to identify Barton to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

    Further into the investigation, deputies learned that a day before the vehicle theft, Barton had broken into the home and stole a spare key to the BMW.

    Through additional investigations, law enforcement determined that Barton had committed a slew of property-related crimes in and around Wellford, Duncan, Lyman and Landrum.

    Deputies shared that Barton also had a prior criminal history including convictions for shoplifting, petit larceny, third-degree assault & battery, unlawful neglect of child and second-degree domestic violence.

    Barton was sentenced with no parole according to officials.

    For each count of burglary in the first degree, Barton was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He was also sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted armed robbery.

    All of the sentences will be served concurrently.

