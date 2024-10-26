Open in App
    WSPA 7News

    One injured in Greenville County shooting

    By Dustin George,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Et9E5_0wN2Oxa000

    GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured Friday evening in a shooting in Greenville County.

    According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:30 p.m. deputies were called to an address on Evelyn Drive regarding a gunshot victim.

    On scene, deputies found a 32 year old man with at least one gunshot wound to the back of his head. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

    Through their investigation, deputies said the victim was found to have been involved in an altercation on Carly Drive which ended with him being shot at least once. The man ran from the location and was found on Evelyn Drive, roughly three miles away from the scene of the shooting.

    No suspects have been identified at this time. This is an ongoing investigation, Investigators request that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    Anthony Wright
    1d ago
    damn SMH wow 😲😲😲
    Mary Creekmore
    2d ago
    He ran 3 miles after being shot in the head?Must have been a BB gun.
    Comments / 2

