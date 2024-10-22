Open in App
    Man charged with murder in Cherokee County

    By Dustin George,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WGqV0_0wHfGjA800

    CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation into what was thought to be an accidental death has turned into a homicide investigation.

    According to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Bruce Edward Adams, 56, of Gaffney, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 16 and has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

    The sheriff’s office said on Friday, Oct. 11, deputies were called to a “unattended death call” on Piney Knob Drive. Deputies found the body of Timothy Anthony Douglas, 58, of Gaffney at the scene. The sheriff’s office said deputies initially thought the death was not suspicious as Douglas had known medical issues and was believed to have fallen.

    The next day, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler told investigators Douglas may have been shot. An autopsy confirmed he had been shot and investigators started a murder investigation.

    That investigation led investigators to Adams.

    “Our investigators even with the delay in determining the exact manner and cause of death did a tremendous work in this investigation,” said Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller. “They used technology in developing a suspect and following the available digital footprints left behind and continued gathering additional evidence that ultimately led to the arrest of the suspect responsible for the death of our victim.”

    The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate Douglas’ death. Adams is being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center and his bond has been denied.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

    Gene Mcmahan
    1d ago
    the sob don't deserve a bond need to kill the sob
