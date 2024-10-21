Open in App
    • WSPA 7News

    Pet of the Week: Blossom

    By Robert Cox,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IV7Ih_0wFvoSFf00

    SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Monday means it’s time for another Pet of the Week. This week’s featured pet in Blossom.

    Blossom is almost three months old and has a sister named Cherry.

    It costs $195 to adopt Blossom.

    She is microchipped, spayed, and is up to date on all vaccines. All dogs also go home with six months of heartworm prevention.

    Blossom will require a good bit of house training and will be a great addition to anyone’s home.

