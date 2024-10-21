Pet of the Week: Blossom

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Monday means it’s time for another Pet of the Week. This week’s featured pet in Blossom.

Blossom is almost three months old and has a sister named Cherry.

It costs $195 to adopt Blossom.

She is microchipped, spayed, and is up to date on all vaccines. All dogs also go home with six months of heartworm prevention.

Blossom will require a good bit of house training and will be a great addition to anyone’s home.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.