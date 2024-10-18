Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSPA 7News

    WATCH: Dolphins swim through neon blue bioluminescent waters off San Diego

    By Rhea Caoile,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E8xAv_0wCLCYXM00

    SAN DIEGO ( KSWB ) – The allure of bioluminescence — a phenomenon that turns ocean waves a glowing neon blue — captivates people all along the Southern California coast from time to time.

    Early Thursday morning, a team at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography caught another beautiful sight during a boat ride from Scripps Pier to the La Jolla Cove: dolphins swimming through the glimmering blue bioluminescent waters.

    Man to journey to Australia in solo rowing boat

    UCSD photographer Erik Jepsen captured the footage in the player above while Scripps diving locker supervisor Rich Walsh drove the boat.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FoCRr_0wCLCYXM00
    Dolphins are seen swimming through bioluminescent waters off the San Diego coastline on the morning of Oct. 17, 2024. (Credit: Erik Jepsen/UC San Diego)

    Scientists say bioluminescence is caused by blooms of the algae Lingulodinium polyedra.

    These events are commonly known as “red tides,” referring to the brownish-red color it makes during the day. At night, when the phytoplankton are “agitated” by waves or other movements in the water, the blooms begin to glow in vivid hues of blue.

    The streams of electric blue have prompted some photographers to rush to the shores for a glimpse of the bioluminescence. One photographer recently came across glowing sand during a red tide while walking along Sail Bay in San Diego’s Mission Bay area.

    Although it is unknown how long each red tide event will stick around, they have been known to last anywhere between several days to over a month.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas man’s obituary goes viral: ‘He is God’s problem now’
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    Kentucky family demands answers after organs nearly taken from living man
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    WSPA 7News7 hours ago
    Gangway collapses at Georgia island, 7 dead
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Browns QB Deshaun Watson carted off field with right leg injury in second quarter against Bengals
    WSPA 7News8 hours ago
    FEMA may call you from unknown numbers, area codes
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    Motorcyclist killed in Spartanburg Co. wreck
    WSPA 7News17 hours ago
    Nearly 30 dogs living in ‘horrific conditions’ leads to arrest in Honea Path
    WSPA 7News4 hours ago
    Disaster Recovery Centers to open throughout the Upstate
    WSPA 7News2 hours ago
    Why experts say keeping standard time is ‘undeniably’ better for us
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Where is the ‘best restroom’ in the U.S.? In a Utah gas station
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    7 dead after ‘structural failure’ caused ferry dock gangway collapse on Georgia’s Sapelo Island
    WSPA 7News12 hours ago
    Thursday high school football
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    New details revealed on 4 SC inmates’ escape, suspected female accomplice arrested: Docs
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler arrested on DUI, gun charges
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    Upstate man arrested, charged in fatal Elbert Co. shooting
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    Disney icon to get her first-ever balloon in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
    WSPA 7News10 hours ago
    Haddonfield, Illinois: How ‘Halloween’s’ iconic small town of horror came to be
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Coroner responding to Spartanburg Co. crash
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    One killed in Oconee County wreck
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Popular Florida restaurant burns down on day it reopened after hurricane
    WSPA 7News13 hours ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    WSPA 7News13 hours ago
    Man accused of cutting brother’s face in Anderson Co.
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    East Carolina fires coach Mike Houston after 5 seasons and loss to Army
    WSPA 7News9 hours ago
    California woman slashed dog’s throat, left it alive in trash: Sacramento deputies
    WSPA 7News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy