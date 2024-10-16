Open in App
    • WSPA 7News

    Many businesses damaged due to fire in Spartanburg

    By Nikolette Miller,

    2 days ago

    SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A road was blocked Wednesday morning due to crews responding to a fire that has damaged several businesses in Spartanburg.

    The Spartanburg Police Department said agencies blocked a part of East Blackstock Road in response to the fire near the intersection of Reidville Road.

    As of 8 a.m., the road is now clear.

    The Spartanburg Fire Department confirmed that a strip mall known as Foxxx Pools of the Carolinas which houses several businesses including a spa, salon, barbershop and doctor’s care caught on fire overnight.

    7NEWS crew shared photos of the scene that show the damage to the businesses.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46cvPV_0w8s4DnS00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUO6M_0w8s4DnS00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qz7hw_0w8s4DnS00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TN7hN_0w8s4DnS00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MQHm0_0w8s4DnS00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Pf4O_0w8s4DnS00

    First responders remain on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

    7NEWS will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

