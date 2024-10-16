City of Greenville looking to redevelop Laurens Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The City of Greenville plans to redevelop Laurens Road, which connects I-85 to the city’s downtown.

“We have an amazing opportunity before us as a city to transform and really revitalize the Laurens Road corridor much like we’ve done with other corridors throughout the city,” Councilman Wil Brasington said.

City Council unanimously voted Monday to approve the first reading of an ordinance; “Establishing a plan for the redevelopment of the Laurens Road redevelopment project area.”

If adopted, the city plans to enter into a public-private partnership with a developer to redevelop the section of Laurens Road from Haywood Road to Verdae Boulevard. City leaders said they hope to create affordable housing, build trails and recreation areas, and make Laurens Road safer for people to walk and cycle. They would also like to add new businesses.

“Part of this plan is to support, nurture and be of every assistance possible to the long-standing, existing businesses that are on Laurens Road,” Brasington said. “But, we’d like to diversify even further the economy that is along that stretch of roadway – bring in small businesses and other large businesses.”

According to Brasington, this could be a “multi-decade” plan. He said city leaders will begin planning the types of projects they want to complete starting next year.

“In the years ahead, Laurens Road will be a much different, much-improved place for people to work, live, visit and all around enjoy,” Brasington said.

A public hearing on the redevelopment project will be held on December 9.

