Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSPA 7News

    Group associated with polygamous sect builds fences on US Forest Service lands

    By Heather Willard,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uVj2L_0w6Hxrp500

    DENVER ( KDVR ) — A group in Colorado has fenced a parcel of U.S. Forest Service Land in an attempt to claim the land under the Homestead Act of 1862.

    According to the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office, the actions have resulted in a property dispute between the Free Land Holders and the U.S. Forest Service in the Chicken Creek area.

    The Free Land Holders is a group formerly associated with other groups within the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with such notable figures as now-imprisoned FLDS President Warren Jeffs. FLDS is an offshoot of the mainstream Mormon church and encourages members to engage in plural marriage or polygamy. Jeffs once owned 60 acres near Mancos , which was put under court guardianship after his conviction.

    Free Land Holders is not directly associated with other FLDS groups that once owned property in the area, according to the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office. However, the agency said the group has “constructed fencing around a parcel of land that they believe belongs to them under the Homestead Act of 1862.”

    Sunrise event honors Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Pikes Peak

    According to the National Archives, the Homestead Act was designed to accelerate the settlement of western territory by allowing the head of a family 160 acres of surveyed public land in return for a minimal fee and five years of continuous residence on the land. The act was repealed in 1976 by the Federal Land Policy and Management Act , which governs how the Bureau of Land Management manages public lands.

    So far, the group has not restricted the public’s access to roads or trails in the area and “does not have plans to do so,” according to the sheriff’s office. However, citizens have posted photos on social media showing barbed wire fencing crisscrossing U.S. Forest Service lands.

    “The Chicken Creek trail system remains open to the public for hiking, biking, grazing and hunting,” the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office said on Oct. 9. “The group has been cooperating with the Forest Service and Sheriff’s Office to resolve the ongoing dispute.”

    A protest was planned for Oct. 10, wherein county residents gathered and removed fencing from the Forest Service lands. The sheriff’s office asked citizens to refrain from attempting to remove the fencing.

    So far, the disagreement has remained in the civil sector and is being decided upon by a federal judge. Montezuma County Sheriff Steven Nowlin met with the Free Land Holders and Forest Service officials and shared that both parties have agreed not to develop the disputed property further, including more fencing, until the ownership ruling is handed down.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Pizza Hut unveils new restaurant — but there’s a catch
    WSPA 7News10 hours ago
    After 36 years, accused killer in Oregon cold case to stand trial
    WSPA 7News15 hours ago
    1 dead, 1 injured in motorcycle crash in Anderson Co.
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    Man previously on the run arrested in Anderson Co.
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    Dollar General employee finds puppies dumped in trash amid cold Arkansas weather
    WSPA 7News6 hours ago
    SBA announces its out of money
    WSPA 7News12 hours ago
    Missing persons reporting back to normal operations after Helene in Buncombe Co.
    WSPA 7News15 hours ago
    Do you keep money in payment apps? Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
    WSPA 7News18 hours ago
    Officer-involved shooting reported in Waynesville
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    Suspected ‘murder hornet’ found in Washington State
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Dirt Cheap stores to close after parent company files for bankruptcy
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    3 face more charges after 97 live animals seized from Upstate home
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Eight earthquakes detected in Greenwood County on Sunday
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    Woman wins $100,000 off $3 ticket in Madison County
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    2 visitors to Hawaii dead after being swept out to sea
    WSPA 7News12 hours ago
    California high school requiring students to scan QR codes to leave class
    WSPA 7News8 hours ago
    3 dead, at least 4 injured after bridge collapses in Mississippi
    WSPA 7News8 hours ago
    ‘Absolutely stunned’: Hidden tomb found beneath ‘Indiana Jones’ filming location
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Family of Menendez brothers demands their release from prison
    WSPA 7News14 hours ago
    Long lost sisters meet for the first time in person
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Coca-Cola recalls ‘zero sugar’ lemonade after it’s found to contain full sugar
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Man accused of threatening FEMA workers with assault rifle in Rutherford Co.
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    Man dies from injuries while clearing storm debris in Greenville
    WSPA 7News15 hours ago
    Baby born in Michigan brewery’s parking lot given appropriate middle name; brewery responds with special beer
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Deputies search for missing Greer woman
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    People ignoring Blue Ridge Parkway closures, vandalizing barriers: NPS
    WSPA 7News21 hours ago
    Pandas will debut at National Zoo in January
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Former student-athlete accused of filming victims while undressing at Upstate campus
    WSPA 7News14 hours ago
    Defending national champion South Carolina picked to win SEC women’s basketball title
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    Man arrested for killing woman, injuring another in Spartanburg Co.
    WSPA 7News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy