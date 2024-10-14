Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSPA 7News

    Bath & Body Works apologizes for candle designed with what looked like KKK hoods

    By Sarah FortinskyThe Hill,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VAK7H_0w6Hxdi900

    ( The Hill ) — Bath & Body Works apologized for selling a winter-themed candle that came under scrutiny for label imagery that drew comparisons to Ku Klux Klan hoods, according to multiple reports .

    The candle, called “Snowed In,” includes a label image of a paper snowflake, whose side-by-side diamond shapes each have a pointed top and two holes cut out for where eyes could be.

    Bath & Body Works said the company has stopped selling the candle online and at retail locations and said in a statement that the design was unintentional, according to reports.

    “At Bath and Body Works, we are committed to listening to our teams and customers, and committed to fixing any mistakes we make — even those that are unintentional like this one,” a company spokesperson reportedly said in the statement.

    7-Eleven to close over 400 ‘underperforming’ locations in North America

    “We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and are evaluating our process going forward,” the statement continued.

    The Anti-Defamation League considers the image of the KKK hood to be a hate symbol, CNN reported.

    The Hill has reached out to Bath & Body Works.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Teen injured in shooting in Anderson
    WSPA 7News7 days ago
    Pizza Hut unveils new restaurant — but there’s a catch
    WSPA 7News10 hours ago
    After 36 years, accused killer in Oregon cold case to stand trial
    WSPA 7News15 hours ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca Arrested And Charged With Beating Up Her Boyfriend
    BroBible1 day ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    Candles that look like KKK hoods won’t be on NJ shelves
    New Jersey 101.52 days ago
    Man shot in Asheville dies from injuries
    WSPA 7News9 days ago
    1 dead, 1 injured in motorcycle crash in Anderson Co.
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    Dollar General employee finds puppies dumped in trash amid cold Arkansas weather
    WSPA 7News6 hours ago
    SBA announces its out of money
    WSPA 7News12 hours ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds4 days ago
    Missing persons reporting back to normal operations after Helene in Buncombe Co.
    WSPA 7News15 hours ago
    Do you keep money in payment apps? Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
    WSPA 7News18 hours ago
    Baby found alone in home with blanket over her face and note stuck to wall, MO cops say
    The Kansas City Star2 days ago
    Officer-involved shooting reported in Waynesville
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    Woman receives a warning note from a stranger urging her to ‘run’ from her date – while he was in the bathroom
    Upworthy5 days ago
    Suspected ‘murder hornet’ found in Washington State
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Dirt Cheap stores to close after parent company files for bankruptcy
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    3 face more charges after 97 live animals seized from Upstate home
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Utah mother raising money for her own funeral dies
    WSPA 7News3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Eight earthquakes detected in Greenwood County on Sunday
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    Woman wins $100,000 off $3 ticket in Madison County
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    2 visitors to Hawaii dead after being swept out to sea
    WSPA 7News12 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato20 hours ago
    California high school requiring students to scan QR codes to leave class
    WSPA 7News8 hours ago
    ‘106 & Park’ Star Free Finally Breaks Silence On Secret Baby With Jay-Z Rumour
    Shine My Crown5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy