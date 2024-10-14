Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSPA 7News

    Man killed, three children uninjured after alleged road rage shooting in Catawba County: Sheriff’s Office

    By Abby Mittower,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45X4ik_0w6BbgZQ00

    LAKE NORMAN OF CATAWBA ( QUEEN CITY NEWS ) — A man has lost his life, and a Sherills Ford man is in custody following an alleged road rage shooting, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

    Just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, deputies were called to Island Point Road and North View Harbour Drive, where they found a man dead, possibly from a shooting.

    ‘Armed and dangerous’ driver with NC plate on the run after allegedly fatally shooting off-duty corrections officer in Florida

    Witnesses told investigators that a man shot the victim after they both stopped and got out of their vehicles. The alleged shooter then fired his weapon multiple times into the victim’s vehicle.

    The victim’s three children, thirteen, eleven and two years old, were in the vehicle but were not physically hurt, according to authorities.

    Investigators were given a description of the suspected shooter and his vehicle, which led them to a home in the 9000 block of Island Point Road, where they arrested 75-year-old Terrell Eugene Giddens.

    Giddens is charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder. He is being held without bond and is set to appear in court on Monday, October 14.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Walmart, Target, more
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Man previously on the run arrested in Anderson Co.
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Bath & Body Works apologizes for candle designed with what looked like KKK hoods
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Officer-involved shooting reported in Waynesville
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    One killed, five hurt in Elbert Co. shooting
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    3 face more charges after 97 live animals seized from Upstate home
    WSPA 7News20 hours ago
    Man who left dog tied to pole during Hurricane Milton faces felony charges: State Attorney
    WSPA 7News14 hours ago
    1 dead, 1 injured in motorcycle crash in Anderson Co.
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    Dirt Cheap stores to close after parent company files for bankruptcy
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Major home improvement retailer files for bankruptcy, announces sale plans
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Woman wins $100,000 off $3 ticket in Madison County
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Country singer pauses concert as wife gives birth on tour bus
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Man accused of threatening FEMA workers with assault rifle in Rutherford Co.
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Utah mother raising money for her own funeral dies
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    Suspected ‘murder hornet’ found in Washington State
    WSPA 7News22 hours ago
    New tropical disturbance pops up in the Atlantic: National Hurricane Center
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    People ignoring Blue Ridge Parkway closures, vandalizing barriers: NPS
    WSPA 7Newslast hour
    Homeless in Las Vegas valley camp under political signs
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Convicted killer Susan Smith charged after speaking with filmmaker
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Long lost sisters meet for the first time in person
    WSPA 7News17 hours ago
    1 dead, 9 injured after shooting near Tennessee university during homecoming
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    Baby born in Michigan brewery’s parking lot given appropriate middle name; brewery responds with special beer
    WSPA 7News16 hours ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Defending national champion South Carolina picked to win SEC women’s basketball title
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Thank You for Your Service, Brock Sloan
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Deputies search for missing Greer woman
    WSPA 7News17 hours ago
    Police arrest man accused of posing as utility worker, killing homeowner
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy