Man killed, three children uninjured after alleged road rage shooting in Catawba County: Sheriff’s Office

LAKE NORMAN OF CATAWBA ( QUEEN CITY NEWS ) — A man has lost his life, and a Sherills Ford man is in custody following an alleged road rage shooting, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, deputies were called to Island Point Road and North View Harbour Drive, where they found a man dead, possibly from a shooting.

Witnesses told investigators that a man shot the victim after they both stopped and got out of their vehicles. The alleged shooter then fired his weapon multiple times into the victim’s vehicle.

The victim’s three children, thirteen, eleven and two years old, were in the vehicle but were not physically hurt, according to authorities.

Investigators were given a description of the suspected shooter and his vehicle, which led them to a home in the 9000 block of Island Point Road, where they arrested 75-year-old Terrell Eugene Giddens.

Giddens is charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder. He is being held without bond and is set to appear in court on Monday, October 14.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.