Man arrested for killing woman, injuring another in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested for reportedly shooting one woman and killing another Sunday evening at a Spartanburg County subdivision.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office charged 38-year-old Tyrone Douglas Brown, of Spartanburg, with murder following an argument that led to a shooting.

Before 6 p.m., deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding the shooting at a subdivision on Foxborough Road. Upon arrival, deputies located a woman along the road dead at the scene.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 29-year-old Marisa Lashae Dowdle, of Spartanburg. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Inside the residence, deputies located another woman who had also been shot. Deputies said the victim is expected to recover from her injuries.

The mother of both victims spoke with authorities and identified Brown as the suspect.

According to deputies, Brown shared a child with the victims’ sister who passed away last year. He was visiting the child when an argument between both victims escalated into a fight.

Deputies said, during the fight, Brown reportedly presented a gun and shot one victim inside the home. Brown then shot Dowdle when she chased the suspect outside.

Authorities located Brown a short distance away from the scene.

It was reported that Brown attempted to make a self-defense argument but evidence and witness statements refuted the claim.

Brown was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center. He has also been charged with assault & battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Brown will appear before a judge Monday at 2 p.m. for bond arraignment according to the sheriff’s office.

The homicide remains under investigation by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

