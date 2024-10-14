1 dead, 1 injured in motorcycle crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead and another is injured following a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Anderson County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on SC 28 near Shiloh Creek Road.

Troopers said two people were on a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling west when the driver lost control of the vehicle, went off the right side of the road and hit a ditch.

Both occupants were taken to the hospital according to troopers.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office the driver, Benjamin Clark Temple, 54, of Gilbert, died while at the hospital. His death has been ruled an accident, and he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the coroner’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.

