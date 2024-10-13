One killed, one arrested in Cherokee County shooting

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting which left a Gaffney man dead early Sunday morning.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, Tyler O’Bryan Littlejohn, 29, of Gaffney, was shot multiple times while standing outside of a vehicle in the Limestone Square parking lot just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

The coroner’s office said at the time of the shooting Littlejohn had been standing beside a vehicle in the parking lot, and was engaged in a “verbal and physical altercation” with a woman sitting in the back of the vehicle.

According to Gaffney Police Department, Jondaijah Driana McNeil, 26, has been arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The argument between Littlejohn and the McNeil reportedly began outside Baller’s Lounge on Birnie Street before heading to the vehicle where the shooting happened.

Littlejohn was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled to assist with the investigation into the shooting.

