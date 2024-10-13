Open in App
    One killed, one arrested in Cherokee County shooting

    By Dustin George,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zNwR7_0w59MCZp00

    GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting which left a Gaffney man dead early Sunday morning.

    According to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, Tyler O’Bryan Littlejohn, 29, of Gaffney, was shot multiple times while standing outside of a vehicle in the Limestone Square parking lot just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

    The coroner’s office said at the time of the shooting Littlejohn had been standing beside a vehicle in the parking lot, and was engaged in a “verbal and physical altercation” with a woman sitting in the back of the vehicle.

    According to Gaffney Police Department, Jondaijah Driana McNeil, 26, has been arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

    The argument between Littlejohn and the McNeil reportedly began outside Baller’s Lounge on Birnie Street before heading to the vehicle where the shooting happened.

    Littlejohn was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled to assist with the investigation into the shooting.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Patricia DiBella
    1d ago
    praying for his family
    Steve McQueeney
    2d ago
    🙏🏼Prayers for The Littlejohn Family🙏🏼
    View all comments
