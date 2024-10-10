Open in App
    Henderson Co. lifts curfew as Helene recovery continues

    By Robert Cox,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P9qHY_0w1kVVEP00

    HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Henderson County has lifted a curfew which has been in place as the county recovers from Hurricane Helene.

    The county-wide curfew, which had been in place overnight from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m., was lifted as of 7 a.m. Thursday.

    A state of emergency remains in place for Henderson County.

    Travel in the county is still restricted along U.S. 64, U.S. 74, and Highway 9 in the Bat Cave and Gerton areas of Henderson County, officials said.

    The county previously announced that they were no longer accepting physical donations but are continuing to accept monetary donations.

    Nine people died in Henderson County as a result of Hurricane Helene, their identities have not yet been released.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

    Comments / 1
    Zollie Ward
    2d ago
    🤔 Good summary. Helpful article. Sad we had 9 people killed from Helene. We will recover and rebuild. We are mountain strong. Thanks to y'all who helped.
