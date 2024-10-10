Henderson Co. lifts curfew as Helene recovery continues

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Henderson County has lifted a curfew which has been in place as the county recovers from Hurricane Helene.

The county-wide curfew, which had been in place overnight from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m., was lifted as of 7 a.m. Thursday.

A state of emergency remains in place for Henderson County.

Travel in the county is still restricted along U.S. 64, U.S. 74, and Highway 9 in the Bat Cave and Gerton areas of Henderson County, officials said.

The county previously announced that they were no longer accepting physical donations but are continuing to accept monetary donations.

Nine people died in Henderson County as a result of Hurricane Helene, their identities have not yet been released.

