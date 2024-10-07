Free hot meals offered to people in Pickens

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Efforts to distribute resources post-Hurricane Helene continued Monday.

Although the storm is over, volunteers said Helene’s effect is still very much alive.

“We were watching the storm as everyone else was and saw that the devastation was much more than anybody really could have thought it would be. We just started thinking, how can we be of service?” said Ronnie Daniels, event coordinator for the Codfather Nexton, a restaurant in South Carolina’s Lowcountry.

Daniels brought food from the restaurant to Pickens, giving people free hot meals.

“In doing that, we said, ‘well, then let’s do a supply drive to bring things with this, too,’ and then that turned into a huge response from the community,” Daniels explained.

Tons of volunteers from Red Hill Baptist Church helped unload toiletries, baby items, cleaning supplies, dog food, water, clothes, towels and more.

“It seems that there are good people in the world, caring people that want to help others. As we do that, we’re hoping people can see the love of Jesus in us and what we do,” said Ron Garren, Red Hill Baptist Church member.

Volunteers said the hurricane took a toll on everyone, one way or another.

“I have two sisters, one is 94 and the other is about 87. They live together. They were panicking when they had no power. I had to take them food because they did not prepare,” said Garren.

Now, the community is looking towards a better future.

“I just felt like this is the most effective way we can be of service to come and actually cook our meals for them, give them the supplies that they must need and just talk, have a conversation, let them know that everything’s going to be okay,” said Daniels.

Codfather later made their way to Greenville from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., giving out free meals at Overcomer Church on White Horse Road.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.