Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSPA 7News

    Free hot meals offered to people in Pickens

    By Eriana Meadows,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45rehk_0vxwn1k000

    PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Efforts to distribute resources post-Hurricane Helene continued Monday.

    Although the storm is over, volunteers said Helene’s effect is still very much alive.

    “We were watching the storm as everyone else was and saw that the devastation was much more than anybody really could have thought it would be. We just started thinking, how can we be of service?” said Ronnie Daniels, event coordinator for the Codfather Nexton, a restaurant in South Carolina’s Lowcountry.

    Daniels brought food from the restaurant to Pickens, giving people free hot meals.

    “In doing that, we said, ‘well, then let’s do a supply drive to bring things with this, too,’ and then that turned into a huge response from the community,” Daniels explained.

    Tons of volunteers from Red Hill Baptist Church helped unload toiletries, baby items, cleaning supplies, dog food, water, clothes, towels and more.

    “It seems that there are good people in the world, caring people that want to help others. As we do that, we’re hoping people can see the love of Jesus in us and what we do,” said Ron Garren, Red Hill Baptist Church member.

    Volunteers said the hurricane took a toll on everyone, one way or another.

    “I have two sisters, one is 94 and the other is about 87. They live together. They were panicking when they had no power. I had to take them food because they did not prepare,” said Garren.

    Now, the community is looking towards a better future.

    “I just felt like this is the most effective way we can be of service to come and actually cook our meals for them, give them the supplies that they must need and just talk, have a conversation, let them know that everything’s going to be okay,” said Daniels.

    Codfather later made their way to Greenville from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., giving out free meals at Overcomer Church on White Horse Road.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Trump is my President
    17h ago
    God Bless each and everyone that had a hand in this great ministry for the love of God and the love for the people. All that everyone is doing is much much appreciated. God Bless all the one's that have been out working long hard hours restoring power to the people. Prayer and appreciation to each and everyone that has been out working. God Bless each of ya'll stay safe it's still a long road knowing another hurricane is about to hit Florida. God keep all the people safe material things can be replaced but life can't. 🙏🙏🙏
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Daylight saving time: Does your state want to stop changing the clocks?
    WSPA 7News3 days ago
    Florida doctor arrested, accused of running deadly ‘pill mill’
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    Why you’ll no longer see ‘Wind Chill Warnings’ this winter
    WSPA 7News3 days ago
    Biggest Retailer In The US Closing Stores
    iheart.com2 days ago
    Georgia star arrested on horrible charges
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    You may be eligible for lawsuit payout if you ate Breyers vanilla ice cream
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Fall Hack Has WD-40 Flying Off Shelves In North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee
    ESPN Quad Cities1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Man accused of assaulting lineworker in Spartanburg
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    South Carolina Restaurant Serves The 'Best Burger' In The Entire State
    97.5 WCOS21 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Man stabbed to death in Asheville identified, suspect arrested
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Pedestrian hit, killed in Spartanburg County
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    Multiple people report odd symptoms from mosquito bites in Oklahoma
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Is it safe to be outside in Hurricane Milton’s eye? Here’s what experts say
    WSPA 7News23 hours ago
    Mama bear defeats rival that killed her cub to win Fat Bear Week 2024
    WSPA 7News14 hours ago
    Oconee County Woman charged with drug trafficking
    106.3 WORD5 days ago
    Where to find FEMA mobile assistance teams today
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Changes coming to Mega Millions next year: What to know about better odds, $5 tickets
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    Upstate car wash to raise funds after Helene with annual Halloween event
    WSPA 7News2 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen2 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Man shot in Asheville dies from injuries
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Live Wobble Tracker: Map shows real-time movements of Hurricane Milton
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Many Upstate schools set to return this week
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Candied Oreo cake pops, dill pickle corndogs among 2024’s new foods at the NC State Fair
    WSPA 7News3 hours ago
    NC sheriff demands county manager resign over ‘red tape’ linked to Helene relief efforts
    WSPA 7News5 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy