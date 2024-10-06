Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSPA 7News

    Two shot, one killed in Greenville County

    By Dustin George,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hfc7y_0vwHU21o00

    GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead and another in the hospital following a Sunday morning shooting in Greenville County.

    According to Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, at around 2:57 a.m., deputies were called to a scene on Geer Highway in reference to a shooting.

    On scene deputies located two adult male victims with at least one gun shot wound.  One victim has died and the second victim was transported to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

    Deputies are questioning a person of interest at this time.

    This investigation is in its early stages, and we will update this story when more becomes available.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Tony Presley
    1d ago
    rip it's just to much violence
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Twin babies who died alongside their mother are youngest-known Helene victims
    WSPA 7News4 days ago
    Buncombe Co. deputies shot at during wellness check; man arrested
    WSPA 7News4 days ago
    Man allegedly connected to three Greenville Co. shootings arrested
    WSPA 7News4 days ago
    Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
    Latin Times7 days ago
    Greenville County man charged with murder
    WSPA 7News18 hours ago
    Mother arrested after shooting 13-year-old daughter moments after she pulled trash can into driveway of home
    face2faceafrica.com8 days ago
    One dead, one injured, suspect in custody after Upstate shooting
    106.3 WORD3 days ago
    Not Found The 13-year-old girl who met a 41-year-old man after school and got pregnant with him is now thought to be dead; the man has been charged
    thetransferportalcfb.com2 days ago
    14-year-old girl, who said her 79-year-old grandmother was “already dying” and she “helped her die” after beating the woman to death using a walker and a belt, will be tried as an adult
    Dayton Daily Mag2 days ago
    Florida doctor arrested, accused of running deadly ‘pill mill’
    WSPA 7News22 hours ago
    1 dead in double shooting at Greenville Co. apartment complex
    WSPA 7News4 days ago
    Mom left paralyzed daughter stuck between bed and wall for a week because she wanted her to 'get up on her own': Cops
    Law & Crime3 days ago
    South Carolina killer mom Susan Smith, who drowned sons, up for release as experts sound alarm
    fox13news.com3 days ago
    Daylight saving time: Does your state want to stop changing the clocks?
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    Teen opens his first paycheck from McDonald's and his reaction is so relatable
    Upworthy5 days ago
    Child found dead, mother in critical condition in Macon County home
    WSPA 7News23 hours ago
    Bond denied for suspect charged in Upstate weekend murder
    106.3 WORD19 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady20 hours ago
    Ohio woman’s viral TikTok videos lead prompt search for body in her yard
    WSPA 7News3 days ago
    Body language expert tells Dr. Phil he saw 'panic' on Walz's face during key debate moment
    Fox News5 days ago
    John Amos’ dying wish was to delay his death announcement to avoid daughter turning it ‘into a circus’: rep
    New York Post4 days ago
    One killed in Anderson County wreck
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    New Jersey Man Gets Himself Arrested After Asking Police to Check Mental Health of Neighbor Who Lit Scented Candle
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Hurricane Milton weakens slightly; hurricane warning issued on First Coast
    Jacksonville Today21 minutes ago
    Raleigh mom still trying to make direct contact with son in NC mountain town of Spruce Pine
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Woman arrested for burglary at Upstate home
    WSPA 7News3 hours ago
    3 officers convicted in Tyre Nichols fatal beating, 2 acquitted of civil rights charges
    WSPA 7News4 days ago
    Live Wobble Tracker: Map shows real-time movements of Hurricane Milton
    WSPA 7News20 hours ago
    'This is voter fraud': FBI alerted as Elon Musk's mom accused of committing federal crime
    Raw Story2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy