WSPA 7News
Two shot, one killed in Greenville County
By Dustin George,2 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 2
Add a Comment
Tony Presley
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSPA 7News4 days ago
WSPA 7News4 days ago
WSPA 7News4 days ago
Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
Latin Times7 days ago
WSPA 7News18 hours ago
Mother arrested after shooting 13-year-old daughter moments after she pulled trash can into driveway of home
face2faceafrica.com8 days ago
106.3 WORD3 days ago
Not Found The 13-year-old girl who met a 41-year-old man after school and got pregnant with him is now thought to be dead; the man has been charged
thetransferportalcfb.com2 days ago
14-year-old girl, who said her 79-year-old grandmother was “already dying” and she “helped her die” after beating the woman to death using a walker and a belt, will be tried as an adult
Dayton Daily Mag2 days ago
WSPA 7News22 hours ago
WSPA 7News4 days ago
Mom left paralyzed daughter stuck between bed and wall for a week because she wanted her to 'get up on her own': Cops
Law & Crime3 days ago
fox13news.com3 days ago
WSPA 7News2 days ago
WSPA 7News23 hours ago
106.3 WORD19 hours ago
Kristen Brady20 hours ago
WSPA 7News3 days ago
Fox News5 days ago
John Amos’ dying wish was to delay his death announcement to avoid daughter turning it ‘into a circus’: rep
New York Post4 days ago
WSPA 7News2 days ago
New Jersey Man Gets Himself Arrested After Asking Police to Check Mental Health of Neighbor Who Lit Scented Candle
Latin Times3 days ago
Jacksonville Today21 minutes ago
WSPA 7News1 day ago
WSPA 7News3 hours ago
WSPA 7News4 days ago
WSPA 7News20 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.