Two shot, one killed in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead and another in the hospital following a Sunday morning shooting in Greenville County.

According to Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, at around 2:57 a.m., deputies were called to a scene on Geer Highway in reference to a shooting.

On scene deputies located two adult male victims with at least one gun shot wound. One victim has died and the second victim was transported to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies are questioning a person of interest at this time.

This investigation is in its early stages, and we will update this story when more becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.