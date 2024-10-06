Open in App
    Gamecocks have poor effort vs. Ole Miss

    2 days ago

    COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Jaxson Dart loves talking about Mississippi wins. He loves it even more when 325-pound nose tackle JJ Pegues helps make it happen.

    Pegues had a pair of short touchdown runs as the 12th-ranked Rebels bounced back from their first loss of the season to beat South Carolina 27-3 on Saturday and give coach Lane Kiffin his 100th career victory.

    Dart was devastated a week ago when Mississippi (5-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) fell at home to Kentucky, 20-17. But watching Pegues play offense near the goal line with success brought a big smile to Dart’s face.

    “He’s so awesome,” Dart, the Rebels’ third-year starter at quarterback, said. “He’s the only defensive tackle who can move like that in the whole country. He could honestly play tight end for us, too. He’s a special talent.”

    The Rebels (5-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) took advantage of a pair of early gambles by the Gamecocks (3-2, 1-2) to build a quick lead and take control.

    Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer – son of Frank Beamer, a coach known for his special teams prowess at Virginia Tech – faked a punt on fourth-and-1 at his own 36 and Ole Miss linebacker Chris Paul Jr. stuffed Maurice Brown II short.

    Five plays later, Henry Parrish Jr. ran for a 3-yard touchdown to give the Rebels a 7-0 lead.

    On South Carolina’s next series, it lined up with quarterbacks LaNorris Sellers and Robby Ashford in the formation. After Ashford slid in, he fumbled the ball and defensive tackle Walter Nolen recovered.

    The Rebels’ subsequent drive ended with the first of Pegues’ two 1-yard rushing scores. The fifth-year senior took the direct snap and pushed through the line for the TD.

    “Any time he has the ball in his hands on offense, good things are going to happen,” Dart said.

    Right before halftime, Pegues was at it again. This time, he gingerly stepped left to find an open lane into the end zone as Mississippi went up 24-3. It was his fifth career offensive score, four of those coming on the ground this season. He also had a TD catch in 2022.

    Kiffin said Pegues, who played some tight end during his time at Auburn before converting to defensive line full-time, is a unique player and they designed the play he scored on before the half specifically for him.

    “That says a lot about who he is,” Kiffin said.

    Pegues and the defense took care of the rest as South Carolina was held without a touchdown for the first time since losing 34-12 with four field goals at Missouri last October.

    Pegues also had two tackles, including one behind the line of scrimmage.

    It was a welcome result for Mississippi, which was beaten at home, 20-17, by Kentucky last week. Another loss and the Rebels’ chances at the College Football Playoff would have taken a significant hit.

    Kiffin, the Ole Miss coach since 2020, reached the career milestone in his 13th season. He also had stints at Tennessee, USC and Florida Atlantic.

    Beamer did not expect this result, saying it was “the most disappointed I’ve ever been as a head football coach in the way we played.”

    “We were very undisciplined, to say the least, and that starts with me,” Beamer said.

    “We had a great week of practice, and I’m shocked at the way that we played.”

    Mississippi: The Rebels were not their crispest version of themselves with Dart misfiring at times. He finished 14 of 27 for 285 yards and went without a touchdown throw for the first time this season.

    South Carolina: Things won’t get easier for the Gamecocks, who follow up Ole Miss with trips to No. 1 Alabama and No. 19 Oklahoma before closing October at home against No. 25 Texas A&M. They’ll need to find some offense in a hurry to navigate that stretch.

    Mississippi played the Gamecocks without starting defensive end Princely Umanmielen. Right before halftime, leading receiver Tre Harris was helped off the field after getting tackled and went into the medical tent for a time.

    Harris did not return. Kiffin stepped around a question about Harris’ injury.

    Mississippi is at No. 13 LSU next Saturday night.

    South Carolina goes to top-ranked Alabama on Saturday.

