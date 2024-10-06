Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSPA 7News

    Clemson cruises past FSU

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Sqrt_0vwGprTw00

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Cade Klubnik had 235 passing yards and threw touchdown passes to Antonio Williams and T.J. Moore as No. 15 Clemson jumped to an early lead and cruised past Florida State 29-13 on Saturday night.

    Phil Mafah ran for 136 yards on 20 carries as Clemson (4-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) was in control from the start, taking a 17-0 lead in the first quarter. The Tigers finished with 265 rushing yards, averaging 6.6 yards per carry.

    Klubnik completed 19 of 33 passes, including a 57-yard touchdown to Williams. The junior quarterback also had 62 rushing yards.

    Coach Dabo Swinney picked up his 174th win at Clemson, breaking the record for victories at an ACC school – a mark held by Florida State’s Bobby Bowden.

    Brock Glenn completed 23 of 41 passes for 228 yards and touchdowns to Amaree Williams and Ja’Khi Douglas for Florida State (1-5, 1-4). A redshirt freshman who was making his third career start, Glenn completed more passes than he had in his previous two starts plus mop-up time.

    TAKEAWAYS

    Clemson: The Tigers racked up 500 offensive yards, controlling the line of scrimmage for large portions of the game. Clemson has won its last four games in Tallahassee, a streak that dates to 2016.

    Florida State: The Seminoles didn’t have any rushing yardage through three quarters, finishing with 22 yards on 23 carries and lacking balance to support a redshirt freshman quarterback.

    UP NEXT

    Clemson plays at Wake Forest next Saturday.

    Florida State has a bye and will next play at Duke on Oct. 18.

    (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Daylight saving time: Does your state want to stop changing the clocks?
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Florida doctor arrested, accused of running deadly ‘pill mill’
    WSPA 7News21 hours ago
    Tennessee nurse and his dog died trying to save a man from floods driven by Helene
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Gamecocks have poor effort vs. Ole Miss
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    One killed in Spartanburg County wreck
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    Live Wobble Tracker: Map shows real-time movements of Hurricane Milton
    WSPA 7News19 hours ago
    ‘Swamp People’ star cited for alligator tagging violations in Louisiana
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Here’s why experts are so worried about Hurricane Milton
    WSPA 7News10 hours ago
    Couple reunited after volunteer rescue pilot threatened with arrest in North Carolina
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Greenville County man charged with murder
    WSPA 7News17 hours ago
    Here’s what Spirit Halloween seeks in an ‘ideal’ retail location
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    4 dead after home explosion in Ohio
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Child found dead, mother in critical condition in Macon County home
    WSPA 7News22 hours ago
    Child entrepreneur opens pizza shop with Caribbean twist in New York City
    WSPA 7News2 days ago
    WWII plane delivers supplies for Western N.C. hurricane victims
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Gov. McMaster, officials speak on SC recovery efforts after Helene
    WSPA 7News18 hours ago
    Spartanburg Co. continues cleanup efforts post-Helene storm debris
    WSPA 7News13 hours ago
    Many Upstate schools set to return this week
    WSPA 7News18 hours ago
    Will Milton make landfall as a Category 5 hurricane?
    WSPA 7News18 hours ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    ‘Spirit Christmas’: Spirit Halloween is now opening Xmas-themed locations
    WSPA 7News16 hours ago
    Why you’ll no longer see ‘Wind Chill Warnings’ this winter
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Panthers C Austin Corbett out for the season with arm injury
    WSPA 7Newslast hour
    Tractor trailer collision on I-85 South; detour alert
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Laurens Electric: Customers may not have power through Friday
    WSPA 7News13 hours ago
    Raleigh mom still trying to make direct contact with son in NC mountain town of Spruce Pine
    WSPA 7News1 day ago
    Woman arrested for burglary at Upstate home
    WSPA 7News2 hours ago
    You may be eligible for lawsuit payout if you ate Breyers vanilla ice cream
    WSPA 7News18 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy