    • WSPA 7News

    Motorcyclist dies in crash in Greenville Co.

    By Nikolette Miller,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Babn9_0vsj2Y6s00

    GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday night in Greenville.

    The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said 26-year-old Alexander Joseph Fields, of Greenville, died following a two-car crash at the intersection of Old Augusta Road and Augusta Road before 9 p.m.

    The South Carolina Highway Patrol said Fields was operating a Kawasaki motorcycle when he collided with a vehicle attempting to turn left onto Old Augusta Road.

    Fields was taken to the Prisma Health Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

    An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday according to the coroner.

    The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.

    Comments / 2
    Mike
    2d ago
    I guarantee he wasn’t wearing a face mask. Wake up sheeple. Covid is still a killer !
    Debbie Mallory
    2d ago
    So sad. Everyday this happens 🥲🙏🏻
