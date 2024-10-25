Person hospitalized following shooting in Uptown, MEDIC says

A person has been hospitalized following a shooting in Uptown Charlotte late Thursday night, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on North Graham Street near East 7th Street.

MEDIC said the person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to this shooting.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

