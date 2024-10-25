Open in App
    • WSOC Charlotte

    Person hospitalized following shooting in Uptown, MEDIC says

    By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g8Y3M_0wLSxcnt00

    A person has been hospitalized following a shooting in Uptown Charlotte late Thursday night, according to MEDIC.

    The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on North Graham Street near East 7th Street.

    ALSO READ: Man pleads guilty to killing co-worker at northwest Charlotte Cook Out

    MEDIC said the person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    It is unclear what led up to this shooting.

    This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

    VIDEO: Man pleads guilty to killing co-worker at northwest Charlotte Cook Out



