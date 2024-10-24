Open in App
    • WSOC Charlotte

    Gov. Cooper urges residents affected by Helene to apply for D-SNAP

    By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30QxGY_0wJvqPxu00

    Families affected by Tropical Storm Helene are being encouraged to apply for D-SNAP benefits.

    D-SNAP stands for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

    North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper told WLOS that the program gives people impacted by the storm basic access to food.

    Those who pre-registered for D-SNAP in any of the 25 counties through ePASS.nc.gov by 4 p.m. on Oct. 24, 2024, but were unable to reach the call center to complete their interview will receive a call from DSS officials by Nov. 1 to complete their application.

    Residents who have preregistered can anticipate a call between now and Nov. 1 at the phone number they provided in the pre-registration application. The number calling may be from outside their local area code.

    ALSO READ: Renewable tech is part of Helene’s disaster response, but what if it was there first?

    People who live in Alexander, Buncombe, Haywood, Macon, and McDowell counties now have until Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., to apply in person for D-SNAP benefits at the D-SNAP location in their county.

    Anyone who is in line by 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, will be able to complete their application and interview on Friday.

    The D-SNAP Virtual Call Center will not be available after Oct. 24, 2024, at 4 p.m.

    The benefits are good for up to nine months. Benefit cards will be mailed overnight to the address specified in the application.

    There are 27 places that are available to apply in person in western North Carolina:

    Alexander County:

    • Alexander County Department of Social Services - 604 7th Street SW, Taylorsville, NC 28681

    Alleghany County:

    • Emerson Black Building - 1375 US Hwy 21 N, Sparta, NC 28675

    Ashe County:

    • Ashe County Department of Social Services - 150 Government Circle, Suite 1400, Jefferson, NC 28640

    Avery County:

    • Avery County Library (Basement) - 150 Library Road, Newland, NC 28657

    Buncombe County:

    • Buncombe County Department of Social Services - 40 Coxe Avenue, Asheville, NC, 28801

    Burke County:

    • Burke County Department of Social Services - 700 E Parker Road, Morganton, NC 28655

    Caldwell County:

    • Former Walgreens Building - 621 Harper Avenue, Lenoir, NC 28645

    Catawba County:

    • Catawba County Department of Social Services - 3030 11th Ave Drive, Hickory, NC 28602

    Clay County:

    • Clay County Department of Social Services, 119 Courthouse Drive, Hayesville, NC 28904

    Cleveland County:

    • Cleveland County Schools Transportation - 300 Kemper Road, Shelby, NC 28152

    Gaston County:

    • Gaston County Department of Social Services - 330 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Gastonia, NC 28052

    Haywood County:

    • Haywood County Health & Human Services Agency - 157 Paragon Pkwy #300, Clyde, NC 28721

    Henderson County:

    • Living Waters Baptist Church - 1284 Sugarloaf Road, Hendersonville, NC 28792

    Jackson County:

    • Jackson County Social Services - 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779

    Lincoln County:

    • Lincoln County Department of Social Services - 1136 East Main Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092

    Macon County:

    • Macon County Department of Social Services - 183 Holly Springs Plaza, Franklin, NC 28734

    Madison County:

    • Madison County Department of Social Services - 5707 US Hwy 25-70, Suite 1, Marshall, NC 28753

    McDowell County

    • McDowell County YMCA Gym: bottom level - 348 Grace Corpening Drive, Marion, North Carolina 28752

    Mitchell County:

    • Mitchell County Department of Social Services - 347 Longview Drive, Bakersville, NC 28705

    Polk County:

    • Polk County Department of Social Services - 231 Wolverine Trail, Mill Spring, NC 28756

    Rutherford County:

    • Isothermal Community College (ICC) Foundation Performing Arts Center - 286 ICC Loop Road, Spindale NC 288160

    Transylvania County:

    • Transylvania County Library “Rogow Room” - 212 South Gaston Street, Brevard, NC 28712

    Watauga County:

    • Watauga County Department of Social Services - 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Suite C, Boone, NC 28607

    Wilkes County:

    • Wilkes County Department of Social Services - 304 College Street, Wilkesboro, NC 28697

    Yancey County:

    • Burnsville Town Center - 6 South Main Street, Burnsville, NC 28714

    Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Residing in 28719:

    • Qualla Boundary - 1526 Acquoni Road, Cherokee, NC

    People can also apply online at ncdhhs.gov/dsnap or by calling 1-844-453-1117.

    Comments / 3

    Add a Comment
    Amanda Holdren
    1d ago
    I did for my 90 year old father who has worked his entire life and he was denied! As a one person household he is only allowed to have no more than $2100 in checking, savings, social security and cash on hand. His house was flooded. Unbelievable!
    justanothervoice
    1d ago
    Yes, assuming they can find their computer and a working outlet.
    View all comments

