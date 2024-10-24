Gov. Cooper urges residents affected by Helene to apply for D-SNAP

D-SNAP stands for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper told WLOS that the program gives people impacted by the storm basic access to food.
Those who pre-registered for D-SNAP in any of the 25 counties through ePASS.nc.gov by 4 p.m. on Oct. 24, 2024, but were unable to reach the call center to complete their interview will receive a call from DSS officials by Nov. 1 to complete their application.
Residents who have preregistered can anticipate a call between now and Nov. 1 at the phone number they provided in the pre-registration application. The number calling may be from outside their local area code.
People who live in Alexander, Buncombe, Haywood, Macon, and McDowell counties now have until Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., to apply in person for D-SNAP benefits at the D-SNAP location in their county.
Anyone who is in line by 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, will be able to complete their application and interview on Friday.
The D-SNAP Virtual Call Center will not be available after Oct. 24, 2024, at 4 p.m.
The benefits are good for up to nine months. Benefit cards will be mailed overnight to the address specified in the application.
There are 27 places that are available to apply in person in western North Carolina:
Alexander County:
Alexander County Department of Social Services - 604 7th Street SW, Taylorsville, NC 28681
Alleghany County:
Emerson Black Building - 1375 US Hwy 21 N, Sparta, NC 28675
Ashe County:
Ashe County Department of Social Services - 150 Government Circle, Suite 1400, Jefferson, NC 28640
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.