    • WSOC Charlotte

    FORECAST: Nice, dry week ahead with warm afternoons

    By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

    1 days ago
    ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app .

    FORECAST:

    • Our perfect weather streak rolls on this week! We’ll see nice, comfortable temperatures in the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine each day.
    • Morning temperatures will be slightly warmer -- still jacket-worthy, but only around 50 to start each day.
    • Wednesday’s highs will be close to 80.
    • The weekend will be pleasant, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.
    • Temperatures appear to stay right around, if not above average for the following work week.
    • We don’t expect to see any significant rainfall within the next 7 to 10 days.

    (WATCH BELOW: An inside look into the base camp for recovery crews after Hurricane Helene)


