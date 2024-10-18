Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSOC Charlotte

    FORECAST: Temperatures expected to reach the upper 70s by Sunday

    By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IKgoM_0wC866dy00

    ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app .

    FORECAST:

    • We started off frigid Friday morning with temperatures in the low 30s and 40s.
    • Winds will subside throughout the day, so it won’t be feeling as cold across the High Country.
    • Temperatures will continue to rebound throughout the weekend, with highs returning to the upper 70s by Sunday.
    • Dry and mild conditions continue through late next week.
    • No real significant rain threat over the next 7 days.

    >> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

    WEATHER RESOURCES:

    FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    Recall alert: USDA releases list of schools that received BrucePac products
    WSOC Charlotte2 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 hours ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 hours ago
    Royal Caribbean Just Added Another Item to Its "Ban List"
    J. Souza20 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz9 days ago
    Home Depot corporate employees ordered to work 8-hour shift in stores
    WSOC Charlotte2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    The Tragic Final Days of 'Petticoat Junction' Star Bea Benaderet (Betty Rubble on 'The Flintstones')
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA7 hours ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    The 'Saturday Night Live' Backstage Brawl Between Chevy Chase and Billy Murray: Five Decades Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    ‘Imagine a Day Without Water’ to appreciate critical importance of clean water, wastewater management
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Amelia Island lighthouse is beaming again
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Zillow adds fire and other climate risk scores to SoCal home listings
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker17 days ago
    St. Johns County lifts evacuation order; St. Augustine Marina remains closed
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Oct. 18-20
    WSOC Charlotte2 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy