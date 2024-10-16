Open in App
    • WSOC Charlotte

    Person killed in crash on I-85, NCDOT says

    By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=324Wl3_0w8r22F700

    A fatal collision shut down Interstate 85 early Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

    The crash occurred just before 5:15 a.m. near the exit for Beaties Ford Road.

    ALSO READ: Woman back in Charlotte after serious crash in Turks and Caicos

    According to NCDOT, one person died as a result of this crash.

    Details are limited at this time.

    This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

    VIDEO: Woman back in Charlotte after serious crash in Turks and Caicos

    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    dark shadows python
    1d ago
    idk i kinds find it weired it's always I 85 am I the only also rest in peace to the person
    rollbaby
    2d ago
    That’s a dangerous stretch. Those exits right there all tight with both 85 and 77. Combined with our driving habits.
    View all comments
    Comments / 0

