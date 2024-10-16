Open in App
    Police: Drinking, speeding leads to driver hitting tree, killing passenger

    By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k3oi9_0w8pJOI800

    The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department believes drinking and speeding led to a pickup truck driver hitting a tree, killing their passenger and leaving them seriously hurt.

    It occurred just before 3 a.m. Wednesday on Archdale Drive in south Charlotte.

    ALSO READ: Two killed in northeast Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

    Police believe the driver of a Toyota Tacoma heading down Archdale Drive when they veered off the left side of the road, hitting a tree.

    The front passenger, Ever Elizand Castillo-Guardado, 22, died at the hospital. The driver was also taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

    Neither were wearing their seatbelts, CMPD said.

    Officers said Archdale Drive was closed from Fernhill Drive to High Meadows Lane while they investigated.

    CMPD said they believe speeding and alcohol impairment may have led to the crash.

    (WATCH BELOW: Person killed in crash on I-85, NCDOT says)


