4 hurt in southeast Charlotte apartment fire

Four people have been hurt following an apartment fire in southeast Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire around 3 a.m. on the 7200 block of Wallace Road.

Firefighters said it took around 50 minutes to get the fire under control.

Four people were taken to area hospitals, two with serious injuries and two others with non-life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC.

Channel 9 spoke with Battalion Chief John Lipcsak, who issued a warning to residents as cooler weather moves in.

“We always caution people on their heating sources that they’re using, and if they’re using alternative heating sources, make sure they’re keeping blankets and curtains and things like that away from whatever they’re using for heating,” Lipcsak explained.

CFD said the cause of the fire was improper disposal of smoking materials.

There was $80,000 worth of damages. The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

