    Undercooked bear meat at North Carolina gathering sparked parasitic outbreak, CDC says

    By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04BPjB_0w4gHDek00

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reporting that ten North Carolinians may have suffered parasitic infections last year after eating undercooked bear meat, according to reports from WLOS .

    In a report published Thursday, the agency explained that the people who were attending a “gathering” in November all experienced symptoms of trichinellosis.

    The disease, which results from the consumption of undercooked meat that contains parasite larvae, causes muscle pain, facial swelling, and fever.

    WLOS learned that nine of the people experienced facial swelling, while six had muscle pain and four reported having fevers.

    Symptoms on average took 17 days to appear, with some not showing for at least 25 days.

    ALSO READ: Why are more people finding bears in their neighborhoods?

    However, the CDC told WLOS that it could not confirm whether the people had trichinellosis since no person who received initial testing for the disease returned for follow-up procedures.

    The CDC suggests authorities communicate the risks of eating undercooked bear meat.

    “Because black bears are common hosts for Trichinella ... communicating methods for properly cooking and preparing wild game meat is important,” WLOS learned.

    Treating the disease can be difficult due to high costs and time constraints, according to the agency. People who have recovered from it might also have little incentive to return to a doctor for testing, the CDC added.

    “Challenges associated with diagnosis and treatment of trichinellosis serve as a reminder for local health departments and wildlife management to communicate safe wild game meat preparation,” the report said.

    VIDEO: Why are more people finding bears in their neighborhoods?



    LadyASH1
    17h ago
    When I read about these things, I was shocked to learn that human beings consume animal meat such as bears, horses, cats, and dogs. I, then researched it, and I've learned that other countries actually raise certain animals, particularly dogs for human consumption. Snake meat, alligator meat, squirrel, and rabbit meats are also consumed by humans, which might be unusually strange to me, but quite normal for them.
    Dragonflies
    21h ago
    Good that’s what they get for eating a bear
    View all comments
