Publix nears opening for Mooresville store

Publix is doubling down on Mooresville.

The Lakeland, Florida-based grocer will open a 48,000-square-foot store within Harris Farms at 7 a.m. on Oct. 23.

It is at 1254 Coddle Creek Highway. That’s at the northwest corner of Coddle Creek Highway and Kistler Farm Road, near downtown Mooresville.

The store is the second for Publix in Mooresville.

