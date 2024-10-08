Open in App
    Publix nears opening for Mooresville store

    By Charlotte Business Journal,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BtUbv_0vyQvhgW00

    Publix is doubling down on Mooresville.

    The Lakeland, Florida-based grocer will open a 48,000-square-foot store within Harris Farms at 7 a.m. on Oct. 23.

    It is at 1254 Coddle Creek Highway. That’s at the northwest corner of Coddle Creek Highway and Kistler Farm Road, near downtown Mooresville.

    The store is the second for Publix in Mooresville.

