South End restaurant closes with lawsuit looming

The Good Wurst Co. has permanently shuttered its South End restaurant — and its landlord is seeking nearly $1.2 million in damages.

The restaurant’s ownership faces an ongoing legal battle with Tryon Investors a/k/a Tryon Owners — an LLC for Vantage South End — according to documents filed in Mecklenburg County Superior Court.

Good Wurst Manager Jennifer Kartina says the 2,752-square-foot restaurant’s last day at Vantage South End was Oct. 4. Sales had dropped significantly, and an expected boost failed to materialize when the developer of the property put its hotel project on hold, she adds. “We closed due to not being able to make enough money to keep the restaurant open.”

The restaurant posted a sign on its door at 1222 S. Tryon St, telling customers to visit its Plaza Midwood location.

The closure comes just months after another location was shuttered. An executive at the time told CBJ that Good Wurst had plans for more restaurants locally and beyond; however, the recent court filings suggest the company was already in financial trouble.

