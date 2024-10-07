Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSOC Charlotte

    1 stabbed in west Charlotte

    By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gHztU_0vxyokDJ00

    One person was stabbed Monday night in west Charlotte, MEDIC said.

    2-year-old shot after shooting at west Charlotte apartments

    No additional details have been made available.

    This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Kamalama Loves-a-Ding Dong
    1d ago
    keep voting for Democrats and keep watching this happen. It’s like you people don’t even fucking understand that you’re literally voting for your own demise.
    Angela Hemphill
    1d ago
    Where in West Charlotte? Probably should've gotten more information before you printed this sentence because it's not an article.🙄
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman finds $100 on the floor of Walmart with a powerful message from a stranger
    Upworthy3 days ago
    Major North Carolina Mall Getting Several New Stores And Brand Spanking New Children’s Area
    country1037fm.com1 day ago
    North Carolina Hurricane Survivor Dies of Heart Attack After Lack of Cell Service Prevents Husband from Calling 911
    Latin Times1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    'Shout Out to Our EBT Plug': Mother of Seven Goes Viral for Bragging About 3K in Food Stamps
    The World Around Jae and Beyond1 day ago
    Menendez brothers’ case being reviewed because of ‘new evidence’
    WSOC Charlotte5 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    Biltmore Estate ravaged by Hurricane Helene: before and after
    Fox Business4 days ago
    Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Oct. 4-6
    WSOC Charlotte4 days ago
    Mega Millions tickets to more than double in price
    WSOC Charlotte1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Recall alert: 23K Nissan LEAF vehicles recalled; batteries can overheat during Level 3 charging
    WSOC Charlotte2 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    John Amos’ cause of death released
    WSOC Charlotte6 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    Trump slams Harris for not visiting hurricane hit North Carolina - while she is there
    The Independent1 day ago
    Recall alert: Dark chocolate-filled mini waffle cones sold in 38 states recalled for undeclared milk
    WSOC Charlotte5 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Local Steals & Deals: Unwind and Fire Up the Grill with Pursonic and Quick Start!
    WSOC Charlotte2 days ago
    30-foot wall of water hit Chimney Rock, firefighter recalls; officials refute ‘bodies everywhere’ rumor
    NewsNation3 days ago
    Harris slammed for pledging millions to Lebanon as North Carolina suffers
    Fox News3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy