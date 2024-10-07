Open in App
    Lancaster woman wins Cash 5 jackpot

    By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    Patricia Martin, of Lancaster, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $198,217 jackpot in the Sept. 9 drawing.

    Nonprofit founder wins lottery, pledges prize to help Charlotte homeless

    Martin bought her Quick Pick ticket at B&M Food Service on Lancaster Highway in Pineville.

    After taxes, she took home $141,725.

    Comments / 3
    Tony B
    1d ago
    still got a good bit of money
    Maura Mac
    1d ago
    congratulations
