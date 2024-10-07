Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSOC Charlotte

    ‘It gave him a freedom’: Family pleads for thief to return bike to teen with special needs

    By Ken Lemon,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z1ZGM_0vxr5FXr00

    Three wheels gave a 19-year-old with special needs a sense of normalcy that he’d never known.

    But now his family is pleading for whoever stole this unique bike to return it.

    The teen has autism and Down syndrome, and his mom told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon that he acted out at school Monday after learning someone stole the bike that he has come to rely on.

    “It’s heartbreaking ... how do I explain why somebody would take his bike?” said Kathryn Lariviere.

    IN OTHER NEWS: Husband furthers wife’s legacy by helping others through addiction recovery

    Looking at Cameron Laviere on his bike, you see he lost more than a ride.

    “It gave him a freedom that he’s never had,” Kathryn said.

    She told us the $1,500 three-wheeled bike was specially adjusted for Cameron’s body, and it made him feel a little more like other kids his age.

    “We didn’t have the money to buy one for him, so a friend of a friend donated it,” Kathryn said.

    This weekend, someone went into the backyard of the family’s home in the Gardner Park community. The family found the tarp that covered their bikes lying flat on the ground.

    “It’s gone. It was disbelief at first,” Kathryn said.

    Cameron uses a device to translate his feelings. When he learned his bike was stolen, he used it to shout.

    “He typed ‘bike, angry,’” Kathryn said.

    The bike is useless for most adults. It doesn’t have brakes, and an adult walking behind controls the speed.

    “We just want his bike back,” Kathryn said.

    ALSO READ: Petition gains steam for traffic light after deadly crash near high school

    She said they don’t want to press charges, they just want the bike that they can’t afford to replace, the bike that he can’t afford to be without.

    “I just want them to give it back to him and realize their need for it is not as great as his,” Kathryn said.

    They’ve filed a police report, but loved ones are conducting their own investigation too, checking pawn shops and bike shops on the hunt for Cameron’s wheels.

    (VIDEO: Gastonia police search for driver who caused another car to slam into home)

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Chris Leach
    4h ago
    no they do not and Gaston police don't care enough about us to make sure follow the law I hope he finds his bike like I hope I find my son God Bless
    Sharon Huskey
    1d ago
    That's awful People really don't care who they steal from! 🤬
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman finds $100 on the floor of Walmart with a powerful message from a stranger
    Upworthy3 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Oct. 4-6
    WSOC Charlotte4 days ago
    What to do if your car is under recall, but the repair isn’t ready yet
    WSOC Charlotte1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Recall alert: 23K Nissan LEAF vehicles recalled; batteries can overheat during Level 3 charging
    WSOC Charlotte2 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    Rock Hill facility cares for 100-year-old WWII vet’s decades-old wound
    WSOC Charlotte1 day ago
    My car started smoking after I took it for an oil change – dealership told me it was my fault & left me with $2,106 bill
    The US Sun2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Recall alert: 345K dozen eggs recalled for potential salmonella contamination
    WSOC Charlotte1 day ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio13 days ago
    New Study: Cannabis Leads To Improved Physical, Social, Emotional And Pain-Related Quality of Life
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily19 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Local Steals & Deals: Unwind and Fire Up the Grill with Pursonic and Quick Start!
    WSOC Charlotte2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy