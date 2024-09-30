Open in App
    • WSOC Charlotte

    ‘Catastrophically unsafe’: Neighbors find heartbreaking loss in Chimney Rock, vow to rebuild

    By Evan Donovan,

    2 days ago

    Progress in western North Carolina let us push further into the region after Tropical Storm Helene swept through, and we saw what was left of Chimney Rock.

    For those familiar with the town, they may not even recognize it.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24m7JN_0vpJJ12F00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v5Rt5_0vpJJ12F00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LvoOJ_0vpJJ12F00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20PQmz_0vpJJ12F00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QFMIe_0vpJJ12F00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wQog1_0vpJJ12F00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QO4Rg_0vpJJ12F00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QLhtR_0vpJJ12F00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oNHAZ_0vpJJ12F00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DUozP_0vpJJ12F00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Psjs3_0vpJJ12F00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S28Qz_0vpJJ12F00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LICiG_0vpJJ12F00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2LFw_0vpJJ12F00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oi7kK_0vpJJ12F00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=492l7L_0vpJJ12F00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FWxOp_0vpJJ12F00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UUOJ3_0vpJJ12F00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kA7Z3_0vpJJ12F00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WaDLn_0vpJJ12F00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X4xGt_0vpJJ12F00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S2JSi_0vpJJ12F00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uIjw3_0vpJJ12F00

    Derek Hennessey spoke with Channel 9 and described what used to be his deli. It was attached to the Carter Lodge, which he just spend the past 14 months renovating.

    “We bought a place here to retire and relax,” Hennessey said. “Unfortunately, it’s just catastrophically unsafe.”

    On Friday, he watched the deli sink into the river, along with most of Chimney Rock Village. Beloved family spots were ravaged by floodwaters.

    Across the river, you can see the devastation of people’s homes.

    “Well it’s been heartbreaking,” said Mayor Peter O’Leary.

    ALSO READ >> Residents monitor river levels after floodgates to dam open

    O’Leary told Donovan the town’s economy is 100% tourism. And now it’s 100% gone.

    “Everything you take for granted has been washed away, literally. Every single business, every single building has been destroyed or severely damaged,” said O’Leary.

    The Bubba O’Leary’s General Store is sitting on its side. Balconies that overlooked the waterfront now sit over slabs of concrete and broken road. The remnants of a tourist town will sit empty for months, at least.

    But the people here vow to bounce back and reclaim their piece of paradise.

    “The life in Chimney Rock is strong, like the rocks. Boulders may be moved, but we will come back together,” Hennessey said.

    Rescue crews were still out when we left the center of town Monday. But they said they were bringing in cadaver dogs as search and rescue moves into the next phase.

    RELATED >> Death toll from Helene tops 100 across Southeast

    The mayor says right now they’re just taking it day by day, but he is committed to bringing this place back to life.

    (VIDEO: Volunteers in Hickory use their helicopters to fly supplies to Helene victims)

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 12
    Add a Comment
    3 Pedal Life
    1d ago
    Absolute Tragedy. But why on gods green earth would you rebuild to have this happen again?
    JoAnn Thompson
    1d ago
    Praying HEALING over everyone in JESUS name I PRAY AMEN AND AMEN
    View all comments
