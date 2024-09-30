Open in App
    • WSOC Charlotte

    Residents salvage what is left after flooding in Charlotte along river

    By Erika Jackson,

    2 days ago

    Many residents in northwest Charlotte have a long road ahead after flooding caused by Hurricane Helene.

    ‘Absolute total loss’: Evacuees return to homes along Catawba River

    PAST COVERAGE: Voluntary evacuation ordered for northwest Charlotte neighborhood

    Chopper 9 Skyzoom captured the destruction along dozens of properties near Lake Drive near the Catawba River.

    Homeowners were using tractors and elevated trucks to maneuver through the flooding.

    Death toll from Helene tops 100 across Southeast

    Most homeowners were parked on higher ground nearby until they could figure out what is going to happen next.

    Chopper 9 flies over Helene’s damage in Charlotte, western NC

    “We couldn’t even get to our house,” said resident Allen Stewart. “We brought some kayaks to see what kind of damage our house was … it’s sad … we’re struggling. The whole community is struggling.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E1hkx_0vpIOlFe00

    Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management wants residents to consult with emergency officials before returning to their homes.

    If you would like to help the Stewarts, click here .

    VIDEO: Chopper 9 flies over Helene’s damage in Charlotte, western NC


