Charlotte woman learns of mother’s rescue as Tropical Storm Helene stretches to Virginia

It’s not just the Carolinas dealing with the aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene.

Some parts of Virginia were also hit hard, leaving 93,000 people without power.

Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz spoke with a woman in Charlotte who learned that her 84-year-old mother is one of the victims who had to be rescued.

Nikki Wolfe’s mother, Dee, lives in Damascus Virginia, which was just ravaged by floods. Her mother’s home was a filled with mud and water, and her car could also be seen submerged -- both are believed to be a total loss.

“A child doesn’t want to see their mom broken-hearted, and that’s the only way to describe my mom right now,” Wolfe told Sáenz.

She said on Friday, she got a call from her mother she won’t soon forget.

“She’s very shaken up, she’s crying, I don’t know what’s going on, and she says, ‘I had to be rescued from my home,’” Wolfe said. “I was like, ‘What? What’s happening right now?’ and she said the water just started rising so fast.”

Wolfe said she knows she’s fortunate Dee is alive and safe. She’s thankful, especially when she thinks of so many families in numerous mountain communities who have lost homes and loved ones.

But she still can’t imagine her mom starting all over again. (GoFundMe)

“We know how lucky we are, but it’s still hard to hear your mom call you and say I don’t have a home,” Wolfe said.

