Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WSOC Charlotte

    Charlotte woman learns of mother’s rescue as Tropical Storm Helene stretches to Virginia

    By Hunter Sáenz,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aZhyh_0vpINorc00

    It’s not just the Carolinas dealing with the aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene.

    Some parts of Virginia were also hit hard, leaving 93,000 people without power.

    Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz spoke with a woman in Charlotte who learned that her 84-year-old mother is one of the victims who had to be rescued.

    ALSO READ >> ‘Absolute total loss’: Evacuees return to homes along Catawba River

    Nikki Wolfe’s mother, Dee, lives in Damascus Virginia, which was just ravaged by floods. Her mother’s home was a filled with mud and water, and her car could also be seen submerged -- both are believed to be a total loss.

    “A child doesn’t want to see their mom broken-hearted, and that’s the only way to describe my mom right now,” Wolfe told Sáenz.

    She said on Friday, she got a call from her mother she won’t soon forget.

    “She’s very shaken up, she’s crying, I don’t know what’s going on, and she says, ‘I had to be rescued from my home,’” Wolfe said. “I was like, ‘What? What’s happening right now?’ and she said the water just started rising so fast.”

    RELATED >> Volunteers in Hickory use their helicopters to fly supplies to Helene victims

    Wolfe said she knows she’s fortunate Dee is alive and safe. She’s thankful, especially when she thinks of so many families in numerous mountain communities who have lost homes and loved ones.

    But she still can’t imagine her mom starting all over again. (GoFundMe)

    “We know how lucky we are, but it’s still hard to hear your mom call you and say I don’t have a home,” Wolfe said.

    You can help victims of Tropical Storm Helene in North Carolina by clicking this link.

    (VIDEO: National Guard rescues those stranded in western NC; hundreds unaccounted for)

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Peggy H
    2d ago
    Let your mom live with you. So she doesn’t have to start over.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    SNAP benefits change effective Oct. 1
    WSOC Charlotte2 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja6 hours ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Verizon users report outages
    WSOC Charlotte2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson14 hours ago
    Recall alert: 41K Harley-Davidsons recalled because of electrical system problem
    WSOC Charlotte11 hours ago
    ‘American Pickers’ Frank Fritz dies
    WSOC Charlotte1 day ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Florida Loses Its Top Spot – Here’s the New Most Popular Move-In State
    Akeena4 days ago
    Schools feel teacher-shortage strains as 2024 academic year kicks off
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    CVS to layoff nearly 3,000 people
    WSOC Charlotte14 hours ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile4 hours ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute10 hours ago
    Dockworkers strike; ports shut down
    WSOC Charlotte1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Easily Declutter & Organize Your Clothes Closet
    Declutterbuzz21 days ago
    Storm damage: Who pays what, hopefully not you
    WSOC Charlotte5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy